Julia Freeman, aka Purity, is getting a Worldkiller costume in Season 3 of “Supergirl.”

Krys Marshall, who plays Julia/Purity on the CW series, took to Twitter on Monday to share a photo of her wearing her character’s supervillain suit.

Purity’s costume looks similar with Reign’s (Odette Annable) suit. But unlike the latter’s all-black costume, Purity’s outfit has shades of brown in it and doesn’t come with a cape. Also, unlike Reign, Purity doesn’t have a face mask to cover her identity.

Purity was last seen in Season 3, episode 13, in which she was taken into DEO’s custody. Hoping that they could get more information on Reign through Purity, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Alex (Chyler Leigh) interrogated her. But because they were asking her questions to which she didn’t necessarily hold the answers to, Purity simply contented herself in getting under the sisters’ skin by re-directing the conversations to their own insecurities and vulnerabilities.

At the latter part of the episode, Purity managed to get out of the DEO and went straight to National City’s subway tunnels to wreak havoc. As members of Team Supergirl began to fall one by one, Alex tried to reach out to Purity’s part that was still Julia, and was able to convince her to stop.

But soon after Julia resurfaced, Reign showed up and threatened Alex’s life. Julia offered her life for Alex to be spared. Reign conceded to Julia’s offer and started to address her as “sister.” Before flying Julia away, Reign told her that they would now look for the third of their triumvirate named Pestilence.

Last month, Supergirl.tv revealed that “Hell on Wheels” alum Angela Zhou was cast to play the role of Dr. Grace Parker, a renowned surgeon in National City who has had quite a career in healing the sick and injured. While having a celebrated doctor on Team Supergirl could come in handy given how badly the Girl of Steel has been getting hurt lately, TVLine suggested that Dr. Parker could actually be Pestilence.

“Supergirl” Season 3 returns from its nine-week hiatus with Season 3, episode 14 on Monday, April 16 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.