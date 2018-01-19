Things won’t be easy for Kara when she finds out that Reign and Sam are one.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, “Supergirl” star Melissa Benoist said that it “would be difficult” for her character, Kara, to deal with Reign once she discovers that the Worldkiller is actually her friend. “But knowing Supergirl, and how she tends to deal with situations, and how she thinks everyone deserves a second chance, and that you can change and be a better person and a hero, I think she’ll try to help her,” the actress said.

While Kara will likely Sam a chance to redeem herself, other people in her life will be hard on her. “Everyone will have a relationship with Sam, and that will drive much of the season in terms of how far they’re willing to go to stop her when she becomes Reign,” former executive producer Andrew Kreisberg explained to TV Insider last September. “Some will believe she needs to be saved; others will think she needs to be stopped.”

As of last episode, Kara has no idea that Reign is actually Sam. But Benoist teased that viewers are closer than ever to the big reveal. “It does seem like it’s only a matter of time,” the actress told Entertainment Weekly. “But what I think is the most important is how Sam is going to react, because obviously she has no awareness of what’s happening right now. The entire arc of the season is this identity crisis for every character, so if Kara finds out about Sam, if and when, it’s definitely going to be a part of that journey.”

In next week’s Season 3, episode 11, Supergirl and Saturn Girl (Amy Jackson) recruit Girl of Steel’s former enemies Livewire (Brit Morgan) and Psi (Yael Grobglas) to form a team for a mission to Fort Rozz to recover prisoner Jindah Kol Rozz (Sarah Douglas) who has information on how to defeat Reign. Meanwhile, Alex (Chyler Leigh) babysits Ruby (Emma Tremblay).

“Supergirl” Season 3, episode 11, titled “Fort Rozz,” airs on Monday, Jan. 22 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.