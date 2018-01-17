The Girl of Steel gets unlikely allies in next week’s episode of “Supergirl.”

According to the synopsis for Season 3, episode 11 of the CW series, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Saturn Girl (Amy Jackson) recruit the former’s ex-enemies Livewire (Brit Morgan) and Psi (Yael Grobglas) to form a team for a mission to Fort Rozz to recover a prisoner who has information on how to defeat Reign (Odette Annable).

Livewire last appeared in Season 2, episode 10, titled “We Can Be Heroes.” In the episode, an imprisoned Livewire was abducted by a scientist who wanted to use her electricity to create super soldiers. Supergirl came to the rescue and incapacitated the scientist. When Supergirl freed Livewire, the latter tried to kill the scientist. But Supergirl stopped her and convinced her to just let the scientist go to prison. When Livewire agreed, Supergirl promised not to look for her until after the scientist was locked away.

Psi, meanwhile, was last seen in Season 3, episode 2, titled “Triggers.” In the episode, Psi robbed several banks in National City using her psychic abilities. When Supergirl tried to stop her for the first time, Psi preyed on the Kryptonian’s claustrophobia, and forced her to relive the most traumatizing moment of her life. But soon after Supergirl overcame her fear, she easily knocked Psi unconscious, who was then taken into custody by the DEO.

Photo: The CW

Based on a couple of promo photos for next week’s episode, the Fort Rozz prisoner Supergirl needs to recover is Jindah Kol Rozz (Sarah Douglas). Details on the new character are being kept under wraps. But because Jindah and Reign wear the same coat of arms, the prisoner surely knows a thing or two about the Worldkiller.

While it’s unclear whether Jindah will provide information that can help Supergirl take down Reign, the trailer for the next episode shows the Girl of Steel trying to convince the Worldkiller to stop her rampage on National City.

“There is something in you that sees what you’re doing is wrong, that sees the pain you’re causing and regrets it,” Supergirl tells Reign. “You don’t have to be my enemy. You want justice in the world? So do I. But we’re not gonna find it by attacking each other.” Unfortunately for Supergirl, Reign doesn’t think the same way.

Elsewhere in the episode, Alex (Chyler Leigh) babysits Ruby (Emma Tremblay).

“Supergirl” Season 3, episode 11, titled “Fort Rozz,” airs on Monday, Jan. 22 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW. Watch the trailer below: