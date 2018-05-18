“Supergirl” is heading to a new night next TV season.

The CW announced Thursday that Season 4 of the Melissa Benoist-led series will air on Sunday at 8 p.m., serving as a lead-in for the network’s reboot of “Charmed.” Since “Supergirl” made the move from CBS to The CW in 2016, the show has been airing every Monday night.

Ahead of the network’s upfront presentation Thursday morning, The CW president Mark Pedowitz explained why they decided to put “Supergirl” and “Charmed” on its new Sunday block. According to Pedowitz, it was important to pair an established returning series (“Supergirl”) and a brand-name new one (“Charmed”) for the Sunday lineup, as it would help do some of the heavy lifting in promoting the network as well as the shows on the night.

Picking two high-profile series for the network’s Sunday night is also a strong proof to advertisers and affiliates alike that The CW is committed to its new night. “We wanted to have an established show on Sunday night. We wanted name value with ‘Charmed’ on there,” Pedowitz said (via Entertainment Weekly). “We felt that it was two shows that are empowered women. We were making a statement that we were not kidding, that we’re not phoning it in on Sunday night.”

As for the broader decision to reestablish The CW’s presence on Sunday night nine years after the network gave the time back to its affiliate stations, Pedowitz said that the more programming that The CW has, the better off the business is.

“It was also a statement that we do believe in broadcast,” Pedowitz said (via The Hollywood Reporter). “We want to stake a claim that we want to grow as others contract.”

Though The CW seems confident with its Sunday lineup, the network knows that launching the new night won’t be easy. In fact, The CW marketing chief, Rick Haskins, noted that the marketing push for the new night would start early. Haskin said that the stars of “Supergirl” and “Charmed” would begin filming promos for “CW Sundays” next week to air on local affiliates as soon as possible. He also said that the national campaign for the new night will come closer to the launch date.

