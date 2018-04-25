Pestilence is finally showing up in next week’s episode of “Supergirl.”

According to the synopsis for Season 3, episode 16 of the CW series, Kara (Melissa Benoist) and Imra (Amy Jackson) clash over different ideas on how to take down the third Worldkiller. But when Alex (Chyler Leigh) and Winn (Jeremy Jordan) are seriously injured by Pestilence, Kara and Imra join forces to stop the destruction.

In the trailer for the episode, Imra, aka Saturn Girl, tells the Girl of Steel that she has no idea what Pestilence can do. “You don’t know what you’re up against. Soon it will manifest in people,” Imra tells Kara in the promo clip, as a shot of a man having nosebleed flashes.

“I’m from the future. Blight happens,” adds Imra, reminding Kara that she knows what she’s doing.

As Mon-El (Chris Wood) revealed to Kara at the end of Season 3, episode 14, Pestilence evolves into Blight in 1,000 years. In the last episode, Mon-El then added that based on the Legion’s experiences with the Blight in the future, Pestilence should be the easiest to see coming. According to the Prince of Daxam, the Blight presents “diseases, plagues, real Old Testament stuff.”

Though it’s unclear how Pestilence has injured Alex and Winn, the trailer shows both D.E.O. agents confined to bed. Apparently, Alex and Winn have caught some sort of disease, which, as described by Mon-El, is “extremely contagious.”

At some point in the promo clip, Winn reveals to James (Mehcad Brooks) that there’s no cure for the illness, bringing his best friend to tears.

At the end of the video, Lena (Katie McGrath) appears to have revealed to Supergirl and J’onn (David Harewood) that Sam (Odette Annable) is actually Reign.

While the D.E.O. is expected to take Sam into their custody, Lena won’t likely let them do so. According to Entertainment Weekly, upcoming episodes will see Lena trying to separate Sam from Reign. “A lot of the rest of the season deals with the Worldkillers and Reign,” executive producer Robert Rovner said. “What we saw in one of the previous episodes is, how do you save the world when saving the world means [hurting] your friend, because Sam and Reign are inextricably linked, so they’re working hard to keep everybody safe and find a solution to that, which will take them in very exciting different directions.”

“Supergirl” Season 3, episode 16, titled “Of Two Minds,” airs on Monday, April 30 at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.