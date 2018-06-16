Fans will be seeing less of Winn in Season 4 of “Supergirl.”

Jeremy Jordan, who plays the CatCo programmer-turned-DEO agent on the CW show, will not return as a series regular for the next season of the Melissa Benoist-led series. According to TVLine, the 33-year-old actor will play a smaller role as a recurring cast member when the superhero show returns this fall.

“We love Jeremy, and even though he’s [not going to be around full-time], we’re not saying goodbye to Winn at all,” executive producers Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller told the news outlet. “We’re already breaking big stories for him right now for the fall, and I think the fans will be excited to see what he has coming up.”

While details surrounding Winn’s future are being kept under wraps, Rovner and Queller assured fans that Winn’s next steps will be true to his character. “[He’s ultimately] fulfilling his full potential,” the exec producers said of Winn.

News of Jordan’s shift to recurring status comes shortly after Deadline reported that Jesse Rath has been promoted to series regular for Season 4.

Rath portrays Brainiac-5, aka Brainy. Half computer, half organic life with 12-level intellect, Brainy is a member of the Legion of Super-Heroes, along with Mon-El (Chris Wood) and Imra (Amy Jackson), who travels to National City from the 31st Century to help Supergirl (Benoist) and the DEO battle Reign (Odette Annable) and the other Worldkillers.

“We love the character of Brainiac-5 and can’t imagine anyone but Jesse Rath in the role,” said Rovner and Queller. “He brings such fun, heart, and brilliance to Brainy and we’re so excited he’s joining the cast as a series regular for season 4. We have a lot of great Brainy stories to tell.”

Brainy, who has appeared in five episodes of the show so far, is set to return in next week’s Season 3 finale to help Team Supergirl defeat Reign and the Daughters of Juru.

“Supergirl” Season 3 finale, titled “Battles Lost and Won,” airs on Monday, June 18 at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.

Photo: The CW