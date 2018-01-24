Morgan Edge targets Lena Luthor once again in next week’s episode of “Supergirl.”

According to the synopsis for Season 3, episode 12 of the CW series, Morgan (Adrian Pasdar) barely survives an attack on his life. He accuses Lena (Katie McGrath) of being behind the assassination attempt and vows to destroy her. When Lena fears her hatred for Morgan will take her to the Luthor dark side, Kara (Melissa Benoist) steps in to help her friend.

In the trailer for the episode, Morgan appears to have escaped the trunk of a speeding car. A gunman attacks James (Mehcad Brooks), and Lena has been poisoned. At the end of the video, a group of armed men crashes an event attended by Lena. But the L-Corp CEO seems to be expecting the uninvited guests, as Supergirl, Guardian, and Mon-El are all there to protect her.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Kara confides in J’onn (David Harewood) about her worries concerning Reign (Odette Annable) and the other Worldkillers. “Reign and the Worldkillers are still out there. And all I’m doing is waiting for their next strike,” says a disappointed Kara.

J’onn tries to lift Kara’s spirits, saying, “There is great power in being the calm at the center of the storm, the beacon to show the way. Supergirl is here to remind us about what’s best in ourselves. That’s what’s most important.”

Also in the next episode, Alex (Chyler Leigh) decides to run some medical tests on Sam to see if she can find out what’s going on with her new friend.

At the end of last episode, Sam finally discovered that that she’s losing time. When Alex asked her about her work trip, Sam realized that she didn’t actually go anywhere. She then began to panic and revealed to Alex that it isn’t the first time something like that has happened to her.

“Ruby said it the other day, that I was gone,” the single mom said. “I told her that I was going somewhere but I didn’t. I don’t know where I went. I thought maybe I was stressed or you know, maybe, she was remembering wrong. But it keeps happening to me. I keep losing time. I don’t know where I have been. Alex, I think something’s wrong with me.”

Will the results of the medical tests show that Sam is actually Reign?

“Supergirl” Season 3, episode 12, titled “For Good,” airs on Monday, Jan. 29 at 8 p.m. on The CW.