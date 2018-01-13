A California teen and her passenger were injured after the vehicle they were driving in overturned. The teen driver was trying to avoid hitting a rabbit on the road, the California Highway Patrol said, according to KTLA.

The car reportedly overturned in the San Diego National Wildlife Refuge on Friday evening. The incident happened about three miles east of Chula Vista on Proctor Valley Road in Jamul. Officials said the the 17-year-old driver was driving without a license.

The teen was reportedly driving an SUV on a dirt road when she swerved to avoid hitting the animal. The act caused the vehicle to deviate off the road and overturn.

The incident left the driver with a bump on her head and some abrasions from the seat belt, while the 18-year-old passenger had a gash on her head and suffered pain on a knee and hand. One passenger was treated by paramedics at the scene of the incident.

A video of the scene showed the car on its side, according to KTLA. The vehicle’s windshield was cracked and was the car was also damaged on the front and rear.

CHP officials said the dirt road was still wet and muddy after the recent rains hit southern California.

California Mudslides Update

The Santa Barbara sheriff's office said on Saturday the number of casualties caused by mudslides in southern California has risen to 18. The latest victim was an 87-year-old man in Montecito. Officials have listed the names of those who died after the rains, including a three-year-old girl.

Officials say at least seven people are still missing. The missing persons, which includes a two-year-old child, were reported by family and friends. They were in the areas that were heavily damaged by the storm and mudslides this week.

Images on social media showed emergency responders and the American Red Cross looking for victims and helping communities hit by the rains.

The U.S. Coast Guard said its crews have rescued more than 20 injured or stranded people from the mudslides. The Coast Guard released a video of a crew rescuing a family of five and their two dogs. The family included a newborn baby and two other children. Another video shared on social media showed a 14-year-old girl being pulled out of her damaged home.