A Washington state man allegedly bragged to his friends about sexually assaulting an 18-year-old girl dying of a drug overdose, drawing widespread headlines.

Brian Roberto Varela, 19, was arrested Feb. 6 in Lynnwood, Washington, after text messaging his Dairy Queen co-workers that he had sex with high school student Alyssa Mae Noceda while she was overdosing on drugs, The Daily Herald in Everett, Washington, reported.

Valera faces felony charges of first-degree manslaughter, second-degree rape and controlled substance homicide.

Noceda had been declared missing after venturing to Valera's mobile home, according to court documents obtained by KCPQ. During Noceda's time at his home, she reportedly snorted a hefty line of Percocet pills before Varela gave her a "dab" of liquid THC.

Noceda immediately fell over and went unconscious.

Brian Roberto Varela was arrested for allegedly raping a teenager as she was dying from a drug overdose, and then taking photos of her unconscious body and sending them to his friendshttps://t.co/qsT7RNxhsA — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) February 9, 2018

Valera allegedly proceeded to rape Noceda instead of notifying police of her collapse. In a group text message, Varela wrote: "LOL I think she od'd, still breathing," police said. The message also included photos of Noceda's partially nude, unconscious body as her lips appeared to be swollen and blue, according to The Herald. He later left her dead body behind as he headed to work.

A friend of Valera's claimed that the suspect also bragged that "she died having sex" with him, according to KCPQ.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Department discovered Noceda's body Feb. 6 inside of a plastic bin in a bedroom at Valera's mobile home.

Valera later admitted to police that he had attempted to stage Noceda's disappearance as a runaway, which is something she's done in the past. The Herald reported that he used her thumb to hack her iPhone 8 and share a post on her Snapchat account. He subsequently tossed her mobile device at a construction site. Prior to this, the suspect also attempted to wash her body in an effort to remove any DNA evidence.

Valera, according to the report, even researched how to effectively discard a dead body.

Police said Varela was known for his association with the sale and consumption of drugs, which ranged from marijuana to cocaine to acid, among other substances.

On Wednesday, Valera appeared in Everett District Court with bail set at $500,000. He appeared to wear a smirk on his face during his court appearance, which led deputy prosecutor Bob Hendrix to refer to his apparent actions as "a callous and shocking disregard for human life."

The courtroom was filled to capacity for Valera's hearing.

"So this is a courtroom," Judge Tam Bui said to the large group of attendees, according to KIRO. "So I'm going to ask folks to refrain from either verbalizing their response or nonverbal conduct, so conduct yourselves appropriately in the courtroom."

Noceda's aunt, Christina Martin, created a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for her family. The fundraiser has generated more than $9,100 in donations from over 230 people, which exceeded its initial goal of $5,000. All proceeds are expected to go towards Noceda's "memorial and/or funeral cost," the campaign page read.

"Ernest Noceda and Gina Pierson have unexpectedly lost their daughter Alyssa Mae Noceda. I am one of many Aunts of Alyssa and I am still in disbelief of what has happened to her," Martin wrote on GoFundMe. "Please help the family bring everyone together that wishes to pay respect and grieve during this difficult time."

A vigil was held Friday for Noceda in Silver Lake, a community in Cowlitz County, Washington.

Representatives for the Snohomish County Sheriff's Department did not immediately return International Business Times' request for comment.

Photo: Twitter