A Texas man who claimed he experienced harassment as a teenager accused a school superintendent of being one of his bullies almost 30 years ago during a board meeting Monday.

Greg Barrett, the man who made the accusation, did so while administrators and faculty attended a Katy ISD work study board meeting just west of Houston, reported TheStar.com.

Barrett took the podium during the conference and pointed at Katy ISD Superintendent Lance Hindt, naming him as the bully who allegedly tormented him almost three decades ago at West Memorial Junior High School. He added that much of the bullying stemmed from his legal name: Greg Gay.

"I was bullied. Unbelievably bullied," Barrett said during the assembly. "I started out and I had teachers that bullied me, I had kids that bullied me, even the coaches. I had nobody to turn to."

Barrett later recalled a moment where he almost took his life.

"Well, I went home and I got the .45 out of my father's drawer and put it in my mouth," said Barrett. "Because at this point I had nobody — nobody in the school system — to help me. Is that the way this is going to be?"

At one point Barrett gestured at the superintendent and said: "Lance, you were the one that shoved my head in the urinal." He said he shared his story after reports came out regarding bullying at several Katy ISD schools.

This is a video of a man standing up to his bully, Lance Hindt, who is currently the superintendent of Katy ISD. All I gotta say is, this took some unbelievable courage and I hope this inspires someone. pic.twitter.com/49CaUkloQt — Romil Patel (@RomilDCP) March 21, 2018

Hindt, who took over at Katy ISD in August 2016, released a statement against the claims.

"As superintendent in three school districts in Texas, I have always tried to create an environment where every student is safe -- physically and emotionally," Hindt told the Houston Chronicle. "But when an individual impugns my character and reputation as the instigator of those actions, I am disappointed because it simply is not true."

Hindt told the paper, in a statement Tuesday, that he didn’t remember Barrett. However, he confirmed the two attended West Memorial Junior High School at the same time but maintained they studied at separate high schools.

"It was difficult for me to listen to a gentleman Monday night recount a bullying incident he said occurred more than 35 years ago," Hindt said. "I do not suggest that Mr. Barrett was not bullied, only that I was not part of it. Bullying is wrong. Period. It was then and it is today."

On Wednesday, a man claiming to be a former student at West Memorial Junior High backed Barrett's bullying allegations, calling the superintendent a liar. Katy resident Christopher Dolan told KTRK , an ABC affiliate in Texas, that he witnessed the two engaged in an altercation.

"I do remember, recall, one incident that happened where Lance Hindt took Greg into a bathroom," Dolan told the news outlet. "He was in the bathroom and put his head, into uh, into a urinal."

Photo: Wikipedia Commons