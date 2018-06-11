The best part of the Tony Awards is the performances. It’s one of the few times audiences can see Broadway performances without leaving the comfort of their living room. Many musical companies showed off their skills, but these were the best performances of the night:

Opening Number — If you’re going to have Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles host the Tony Awards, they have to sing. So he “Waitress” and “Great Comet” stars sang about losers. The two stars lamented the fact that not only did they not win Tonys, they have never scored any Grammys. “Lest you forget, about 90 percent of us leave empty-handed tonight,” they sang.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas Drama Department — The Tony Awards honored theater teacher Melody Herzfeld, who helped keep students safe during the Parkland shooting, and her students sang “Seasons of Love” from “Rent.” It’s safe to say that the audience needed a few tissues after this performance.

“Once On This Island” — The musical’s performance was more intimate but just as impressive, proving why the show won the best musical revival Tony. Alex Newell killed his performance as Asaka, Mother of the Earth, but the goat next to Nathan Lane really stole the show.

“My Fair Lady” — The cast knocked it out of the park with this medley, making it hard to understand why “My Fair Lady” was snubbed in most categories, only winning for costume design.

“Mean Girls” — This performance from Tina Fey’s movie adaptation is a fun introduction to the school’s cliques, including the infamous Plastics. The medley of “Where Do You Belong?” and “Meet the Plastics” gave the entire cast a chance to shine.

“Spongebob Squarepants: The Musical” — Bikini Bottom residents went home with only a Tony for scenic design, but Gavin Lee proved that the cast has plenty of talent. The Squidward actor sang “(I’m Not A) Loser” and tapped his tentacles in one of the best dance performances of the night.

“Frozen” — Patti Murin and Caissie Levy put on an amazing performance as Anna and Elsa. Plus, Disney knows how to put on a great spectacle. The performance ended with snow falling throughout Radio City Music Hall.

If you missed the 2018 Tony Awards, the show is available to watch on CBS All Access.

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions