History is repeating itself for Khloe Kardashian. While her baby daddy Tristan Thompson is currently facing a cheating scandal, a look at her past relationship with ex-husband Lamar Odom shows that she has already gone through a similar ordeal.

When Kardashian was still in an eight-year relationship with Odom, she also battled tabloid reports claiming her then-lover was cheating on her. The two got married on Sept. 27, 2009 and filed for divorce in 2013 due to two reasons: Odom’s drug relapse and his highly publicized cheating scandal, as People pointed out in a report published on Thursday.

The first tabloid report about Odom’s infidelity, which emerged in January 2012, claimed that the retired NBA star was spotted with a woman he met at a strip club in Washington D.C. In July the following year, the pair was once again confronted by cheating allegations after reports of Odom being unfaithful to Kardashian following a game for the Dallas Mavericks circulated.

Though only two incidents of Odom’s cheating was widely reported, Kardashian went on to reveal during an interview with Howard Stern in January 2016 that her ex cheated on her for the most part of their marriage. “It is humiliating on any level, I found out he was cheating on me the majority of our marriage, I just didn’t know,” she said at the time.

Kardashian also disclosed at the time that she never suspected Odom because he was so good in reassuring his love for her. “Love is blind … Lamar was so great at making me feel like I was the only one and I’m the princess. I never speculated cheating … so I didn’t know about cheating,” the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star said.

Now Kardashian is experiencing the same thing with Thompson. As previously reported, the Cleveland Cavaliers player was caught kissing a mystery woman at rooftop bar PH-D Lounge in Manhattan last Saturday, April 7. Photos and videos taken by eyewitnesses were circulated by Daily Mail earlier this week.

In addition, TMZ released a surveillance footage of Thompson getting it on with two women at a hookah lounge outside of Washington D.C. The video was recorded on Oct. 7, 2017, which was a bit of a shock considering Tristan was already exclusively dating Kardashian at the time.

Though Thompson’s cheating scandal mirrors Odom’s, there are notable differences in the two situations. Kardashian was married to Odom, but she isn’t with Thompson. Kardashian got pregnant with Thompson, while she only “fake tried” to get pregnant with her ex-husband. Lastly, Kardashian will unlikely leave Thompson because of his infidelity as opposed to what she did with Odom.

A source told People in a separate report that Kardashian wants to save her relationship with Thompson in spite of what he did to her. “She’s a hopeless romantic and she’ll try to make this work. She [has] a child with Tristan, and she’s going to try to rebuild this,” the source said.

An insider dished to TMZ that Thompson rushed to the hospital after hearing that Kardashian has given birth to their daughter. The insider also disclosed that Kardashian delivered the baby at around 4 a.m. EDT and sisters Kim and Kourtney, mom Kris Jenner and best friend Malika Haqq were there. No other information was disclosed, but it’s certain that the atmosphere was pretty awkward since Thompson was surrounded by Kardashians’ family and friends.

