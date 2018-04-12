Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson was booed as soon as he took the floor at the Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, Ohio, in a game against the New York Knicks.

“#Cavs fans booed Tristan Thompson when he was shown on screen. He wasn’t announced coming off the bench by the PA announcer, either,” sportswriter Spencer Davies wrote on Twitter.

There was also the picture of an audience member holding up a sign that said, “We Love Khloe,” making it clear people will not easily forget the NBA player’s recently surfaced cheating scandal.

On April 10, photos and video footage emerged of Thompson with another girl, later identified as Lani Blair, inside the PHD nightclub in New York City on Saturday, despite the fact his current girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, was nine months pregnant.

Thompson had arrived in town and was staying at the Four Seasons hotel because Cavs had a game against the Knicks. He was spotted bringing back Blair to his hotel. The two were seen exiting the same hotel at night and reentering the same hotel at 5 a.m. local time (EDT).

Within hours of Thompson’s latest cheating bout being exposed by TMZ, another video emerged which showed the Cavs player kissing one woman and motor-boating the breasts of a second woman inside a lounge in Washington D.C. back in October 2017. Thompson was officially dating Kardashian at the time. It did not take long for the media to brand Thompson a “serial cheater.”

Meanwhile, Kardashian, who is often seen cheering her boyfriend from the stands at almost every Cavs game, was a no-show on Wednesday at the game against the Knicks.

One of the reasons behind Kardashian's absence could be explained by swirling rumors she reportedly went into labor on Wednesday, a day after Thompson’s cheating scandal surfaced.

Photo: Getty Images/ Abbie Parr

TMZ first reported the news, adding Kardashian’s mother-cum-manager, Kris Jenner, already flew out to Cleveland to be by her daughter’s side when she delivers her first baby. Kim Kardashian and other family members are expected to arrive in Cleveland on Thursday and Friday.

The one who is not invited on the celebratory occasion is Thompson, according to reports.

“Khloe is devastated and humiliated. She’s trying to keep it together for the sake of the baby’s health, but she’s done with him. She changed her birth plan, and no longer will allow Tristan to be in the room when she gives birth. Immediately after, she plans on leaving Cleveland and never returning,” a source told X17.

Although the baby was supposed to arrive in late April, it apparently arrived sooner than expected. Although the news was not confirmed by anyone in the Kardashian family, a Twitter user, whose sister works at the Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital, wrote in a tweet that Khloe Kardashian arrived at the facility and was in labor.