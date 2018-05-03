After NBA star Tristan Thompson was caught cheating on his girlfriend and baby mama Khloe Kardashian, he got the entire Kardashian-Jenner family against him.

They have already advised Khloe to dump him, but Khloe is still thinking things through for the sake of their daughter, True Thompson. So far, only Kim Kardashian West has spoken about Khloe and Thompson’s situation.

“Poor Khloe,” Kim told Ellen DeGeneres. “Like I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so [expletive] up. We really were rooting for Khloe and we still are, you know, she’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation, all over.”

A source close to the family told E! News that the Kardashians are all on the same boat when it comes to Thompson. “Kim was the only one to go public with her opinion, but they’re on the same page and have similar feelings,” the insider dished.

Kourtney, on the other hand, “is more understanding,” and she shared tips to Khloe on how to “make this work by separating from Tristan and co-parenting. Khloe listens to Kourtney the most and she confides in her daily.”

Their mom, Kris, “thinks it’s time for her to come home and start the chapter over with True. They all are going to support whatever Khloe decides but have lost all respect for Tristan.”

But no matter what they think or say, Khloe is still “taking it one day at a time with Tristan. She is glad he is helping her out with True, but she has also been spending a lot of alone time reflecting.”

She is not talking to Thompson about his infidelity, so she is living “in her own personal hell.” Meanwhile, Thompson “has desperately been trying to keep Khloe happy and make their relationship work, but she thinks it’s too far done.”

The Kardashians think Khloe is making the wrong decision with Thompson and they aren’t happy, but they are still trying to be supportive.

It seems like the Kardashians are now more forthcoming about their thoughts on Thompson. A source earlier told Us Weekly that Khloe’s family and friends always had their reservations about Thompson, but they kept quiet because they don’t want to “cause drama and create tension.”

“Women are constantly throwing themselves at professional athletes, and it’s very easy to stray when teams are on the road,” the source said. Photo: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy