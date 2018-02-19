President Donald Trump took a dig at talk show host Oprah Winfrey late Sunday evening via a tweet, saying she was “very insecure” and asked “biased questions” while hosting a televised version of “60 Minutes” voter roundtable.

Moments after Trump’s tweet came out, Twitter users began schooling the president and asked him to spend his time doing something worthwhile instead of critiquing Winfrey.

One Twitter user wrote: “Trump just tweeted that Oprah is 'insecure' and that he hopes she runs so he can defeat her. 1. Oprah is not insecure. 2. If Trump somehow manages to make it to 2020, we the people are going to turn out in such record numbers that no amount of Russian interference can save him.”

Trump’s tweet came right after Winfrey’s show ended Sunday where she discussed POTUS’s “s-------” remarks about third-world countries and his economic and foreign policies on Jan. 11.

In addition, Winfrey also addressed the panel that included some Michigan voters — half of whom had voted for Trump in the 2016 presidential elections and half of whom had not — asking them about the president’s temperament.

“There have been some members of Congress, including Republicans, questioning his stability and fitness for office. What do you think of that, and do you believe he has the temperament to be president?” Winfrey asked, according to Australia's News.com.au.

While many Twitter users slammed Trump, some supported the president and called out Winfrey for leading an “anti-Trump panel.”

One Twitter user wrote, “What is this crap that is on? I turned to 60 minutes to get some good news and all I see is an anti-Trump Oprah leading an anti-Trump panel who is spewing false information and feeding off of it!!! Good God!!! Back to the Olympics! I will never Watch 60 minutes again!!! Lol”

Even during the show, there were several voters who said they would vote for Trump again if they had to.

“I feel like he cares more about me than the last president did. He cares about issues affecting my day-to-day life more. Like, the tax cuts. That’ll increase my bottom line,” one of the participants, Daniel — identified only by the first name — said.

Another participant, called Matt, also sang praises for Trump and said he “loves Trump more and more every day.”

“He speaks like everybody else does. This guy’s straightforward. I’m bringin’ jobs back. I’m worried about America first. And that’s what I’m gonna do. And guess what? He’s kept every promise he started because he said it,” Matt said.

Meanwhile, some social media users pointed out that Trump has remained silent about the tragic shooting at a Florida High School on Feb. 14 that claimed 17 lives but instead took to Twitter to take a jab at Winfrey.

A parody account of Steve Bannon tweeted: “We will sort out the mass shooting problem after @realDonaldTrump has finished watching Oprah.”

Winfrey gave rise to speculation of a potential presidential bid in 2020 after she became the first black woman to accept the Golden Globes' Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement on Jan. 7's event.

Many people hoped for an "Oprah 2020" after listening to her acceptance speech in which she touched upon various subjects like race, gender, sexual harassment among others. However, Winfrey vehemently denied a possible 2020 presidential bid during an interview for InStyle magazine's March issue.

"It's not something that interests me. I don't have the DNA for it," Winfrey said late January.