New York Magazine took a dig at President Donald Trump by depicting him as a pig in their latest issue published on April 2.

The photo on the cover of the magazine depicted a close up of POTUS with his nose replaced with a pig’s snout. The caption splashed across the issue read: “Not Collusion... Not Incompetence... Not Cruelty... It's the Corruption, Stupid. Why His Self-Dealing is His Biggest Political Liability.”

The photo got people on social media buzzing. While liberals had a field day drawing up memes to celebrate the tone the cover article took, conservatives were outraged at the magazine for depicting the president in a degrading light.

Here are a few reactions from Twitter users:

In the cover story, Jonathan Chait, a writer for NY Magazine listed corruption as Trump’s biggest folly and the biggest weapon his opponents can use to defeat him in the next election cycle, News.com.au reported.

"Since Trump took office, his pledge to ignore his own interests has been almost forgotten, lost in a disorienting hurricane of endless news," Chait wrote. "It is not just a morbid joke but a legitimate problem for the opposition that all the bad news about Trump keeps getting obscured by other bad news about Trump."

Chait dug deeper into the controversial decisions Trump has made since he took office, including the fact that he handed out important administrative positions to his family members and the kind of staff he hired to serve on his cabinet.

“Not only has Trump made no effort to raise ethical standards but he and his administration have flamboyantly violated the existing guidelines,” Chait wrote. “Lobbyists are seeded in every agency, ‘regulating’ their former employers and designing rules that favour bosses over employees and business owners over consumers.”

“The sheer breadth of direct self-enrichment Trump has unleashed in office defies the most cynical predictions,” he added.

Next, the article criticized trump for choosing not to disclose his tax returns, which according to Chait, indicated the president had something to hide.

“Trump’s Cabinet members and other senior officials have been living in style at taxpayer expense, indulging in lavish travel for personal reasons (including a trip to Fort Knox to witness the solar eclipse) and designing their offices with $31,000 dining sets and $139,000 doors,” Chait wrote.

The New York Magazine issue comes at a crucial point, with the midterm elections months away. The elections will give the Democrats a crucial shot at winning back control of one of the houses,

“If Democrats win control of a chamber of Congress and thus the ability to hold hearings, they should investigate whatever co-ordination yielded this nexus of self-interest,” Chait wrote.

“Trump was never looking to blow up the system. He was simply casing the joint,” he added.

Photo: Getty Images/ SAUL LOEB