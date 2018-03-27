After porn star Stormy Daniels sued President Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen for defamation, a fellow adult-film actress, Alana Evans will also reportedly sue Cohen for the same.

According to a report in the Daily Beast, Evans is planning to sue Cohen because she thinks his denial of Daniels’ tryst with Trump is hurting their image and that her longtime fans are turning against her.

“People were coming at me. Fans that had been my fans for ages for the first time doubted my credibility and said to me, ‘You know, well, Michael Cohen says it’s not true, so Alana, why are you lying?’ and I cried,” Evans said.

“Because of his words, Stormy and I are continued to be called liars even after the man admitted he actually did pay her off.”

Born in 1976 in Fort Campbell, a United States Army installation located astride the Kentucky-Tennessee border, Evans hoped to become a stripper but ended up in the adult film industry instead.

She and her husband, pornographic actor, Chris Evans, who married in 1999, became part owners of a club after which she eventually went in to work in the porn industry.

To date, Evans has starred in over 450 films, including a number of Playboy TV projects and 30 soft-core movies.

Speaking further about suing Trump’s attorney, Evans said, “We work very hard in our industry to show the world that we’re credible people. The industry is filled with strong, intelligent women like us. To have worked so hard to be such a solid person in the business and have one person strip it away from you because they’re lying to protect the president… it’s terrible,” Evans, who just celebrated her 20-year anniversary in porn, said.

She added that Cohen’s statement came right after she appeared on Megyn Kelly Today where she publically addressed the alleged affair between the president and Daniels.

During her appearance in the show, Evans claimed that Daniels invited her to “party” with Trump after the July 2006 American Century Celebrity Golf Championship in Nevada.

She added that though she turned down the invitation, Daniels later told her about the night and said, “All I’m going to say is: I ended up with Donald in his hotel room. Picture him chasing me around his hotel room in his tighty-whities.”

Trump’s attorney, Cohen, vehemently denied the allegations at the time and issued a statement in which he said, “These rumors have circulated time and again since 2011. President Trump once again vehemently denies any such occurrence as has Ms. Daniels.”

Photo: Getty Images / Mark Wilson

In addition to starring in adult films, Evans has also been involved in the gaming industry.

In 2011, she founded a website known as PwnedByGirls, which allows the players to connect and play video games with their favorite porn stars.

Reports state that Evans also wrote a column for High Times magazine, called “The Stoned Gamer”.

“Everyone knows that video games are my passion. I feel so privileged to be able to express my opinions about awesome new games and share them with such a large audience base,” she said.