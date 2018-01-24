Vine co-founder Dom Hofmann is creating a successor to the video app, and it is simply called V2. There has been a lot of mystery surrounding the Vine successor, but now it looks like some of its key features have already been revealed.

First and foremost, the new upcoming app will simply be known as v2 or V2. Hoffman has said that Vine is still owned by Twitter and his new v2 service is not associated with that company in any way. According to TechCrunch, the v2 app will allow users to capture videos as short as 2 seconds and up to 6.5 seconds. These videos will also loop over and over, much like Vines.

The v2 app will let users upload videos from their phone’s camera roll, or from other video editing apps and software. The app will not feature any filters, face filters or geo filters. It won’t have those augmented reality masks that’s become popular with Snapchat and Instagram Stories.

Unlike Vine, videos captured on v2 will be shown in full screen and will not be cropped into a square format. The v2 app will focus more on vertical full-screen videos and the app will let users switch between the rear and front-facing cameras while recording videos.

Another major difference from Vine is that v2 will be a lot stricter when it comes to copyrighted content, like music. Videos on v2 that receive a DMCA notice will be taken down. That may be a huge disappointment to a lot of Vine creators, but at least v2 will offer a feature that prevents others from stealing their content. TechCrunch says v2 may utilize watermarks or “another solution” to solve this problem.

The new v2 app will also feature a chronological timeline. However, the app will have an algorithm-powered feed. The app may include a “popular/explore” page that lets users browse the most popular and relevant posts. Hofmann did also tweet that he may add a “nope” button in the v2 app that can help shape the user’s timeline. This means that the algorithm feed can learn to avoid showing content that the user may not like.

The new v2 app will also focus in building a community. The app will include a new “team” feature that lets creators collaborate with other creators on the service. The service will also have a zero tolerance policy on harassment and users will have the ability to disable comments on posts. The v2 app will also lets users choose their gender pronouns for their profile, which is considered to be a “top level profile feature,” according to The Verge.

Hofmann says that the new v2 app will definitely arrive in 2018, with the plan to launch it during the summer season. The app is also planned to be released for both Android and iOS devices.