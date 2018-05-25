Vevo has announced that it is shutting down its mobile apps and its consumer website. The video hosting service says it plans to focus on providing users premium music videos through YouTube.

Most users already know Vevo because its logo is plastered on all music videos on YouTube. What majority of users don’t know is that it also has mobile apps for Android, iOS and Windows and it has its own website. Now the company is shutting all those down so it could solely host music videos on YouTube.

“At Vevo, our objective is to grow the commercial and promotional value of music videos, fostering deep connections between artists and fans.To be most effective in achieving those goals, we will phase out elements of our owned and operated platforms,” the company said in a blog post.

“Going forward, Vevo will remain focused on engaging the biggest audiences and pursuing growth opportunities. Our catalog of premium music videos and original content will continue to reach a growing audience on YouTube and we are exploring ways to work with additional platforms to further expand access to Vevo’s content.”

The company also said that it will continue to sell Vevo-specific advertising on all distribution platforms, including sponsoring video premieres. Vevo will also continue investing in original content, like its flagship dscvr and LIFT emerging artist programs. The company teased that it is also planning to roll out new original content “shortly.”

“Connecting artists to new audiences, while helping tell their stories, and growing an advertising-based revenue stream that benefits all of our partners, are key considerations that drive how we develop and adapt our business. Belief in the power of the music videos will always remain at Vevo’s core,” the company said.

Users who have been viewing the service’s content through its mobile apps or its website will be given tools to import their playlists to YouTube, according to TechCrunch. Users should start receiving reminders via email sometime next week.

Vevo is co-owned by a coalition of record labels Universal, Sony and Warner Music. What’s interesting about this move is that Vevo announced this change when YouTube just launched its new music streaming service, YouTube Music.

Vevo has had a distribution deal with YouTube for some time now, but the company attempted to be less dependent on the Google-owned service by having its own mobile apps and consumer website. This was part of the strategy of Vevo CEO Erik Huggers, who also wanted to launch a paid subscription service. However, Huggers left the company back in December and it looks like Vevo is now changing its direction, as pointed out by Variety.

Photo: Vevo