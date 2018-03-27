“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Vicki Gunvalson grabbed the chance to greet her co-star and friend Shannon Beador on her birthday over the weekend. The IG greet came a day after Gulvanson’s ex-boyfriend Brooks Ayers exchanged wedding vows with Christy Lindeman.

Gunvalson took to Instagram on Sunday to show to her fans that she and Beador are definitely in good terms in spite of their big feud last year. The two reality stars reconciled during the Season 12 reunion last November, but some fans found it hard to believe that they have made amends.

However, it’s pretty clear now that Gunvalson and Beador have put the past behind considering that the former even took the time to greet the latter on her 54th birthday. Gunvalson posted on Instagram a snap that was taken when they were filming for their Bravo series.

In the photo, the two personalities are seen flashing big smiles to the camera while rocking aviator glasses. Gunvalson captioned her post: “Happy birthday @shannonbeador! Wishing you an incredible birthday and a great year.”

The day before, Gunvalson also took the time to upload a photograph she took while wearing a Victoria Sport ensemble. Just as her post was radiating positive vibes, her caption also spoke of the wonderful time she was having that day. “Enjoying a beautiful Saturday morning,” she wrote.

It’s not clear if Gunvalson’s post was her direct response to Ayers’ wedding with his girlfriend of more than a year. After dating for five years, Gunvalson and Ayers had a bitter split in August 2015 when the latter admitted to fabricating documents about his medical condition, according to Us Weekly.

Following their breakup, the two quickly moved on to dating other people. Gunvalson got together with Steve Lodge, whom she says she is already willing to marry. “I am so ready for marriage, I’m a marriage girl. I told him from the very beginning, if you don’t want to get married, then don’t waste your time …,” she said last December.

On the other hand, Ayers started seeing Lindeman and he even one-upped his ex by marrying the latter. In a statement following his wedding, Ayers flaunted his newfound happiness when he said, “I’ve never been happier.”

Ayers also told Page Six that his ex did not reach out to him, but that’s fine with him. “I haven’t spoken to [Vicki],” he said. “I’m in a good place. I haven’t spoken to Vicki in over a year. Last time I saw her we were in Vegas for business for Vicki’s Vodka and we were in separate mediation rooms.”

Gunvalson was first married to insurance broker Michael J. Wolfsmith from 1982 to 1991. She then went on to marry Donn Gunvalson in 1994.

Photo: Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images