Louis Vuitton, one of the oldest and most powerful European houses in the luxury business, have announced Virgil Abloh, founder of the Milan-based fashion label "Off-White" and longtime creative director for Kanye West as their next artistic director of menswear.

Abloh will join the list of the few black designers who have been at the top of a French heritage house. Apart from Abloh, Olivier Rousteing is working with Balmain as their creative director and Ozwald Boateng, from Britain had worked as the designer for Givenchy men’s wear from 2003 to 2007.

Born in 1980 and brought up in Illinois, Abloh has been an influence in the fashion industry. His first brand “Pyrex Vision” is largely responsible for popularizing streetwear.

According to a report in the Gazette Review, Abloh’s net worth is $3 million.

The report states that Abloh had already amassed a fortune prior to his debut in the fashion industry while working as a DJ, music producer and creative director for the music mogul Kanye West.

Abloh started “Pyrex Vision” in the year 2012 but then had to discontinue it for several reasons just a year later in 2013.

Yet, even in the face of failure, Abloh launched “Off-White” in the year 2014 and the brand has been climbing the ranks of fashion after barely four years in the business.

Currently “Off-White” boasts of 3.1 million followers on social media platform, Instagram. Abloh also received the Urban Luxe award at the British Fashion Awards last year.

Photo: Getty Images / Angela Weiss

Speaking of being a part of Louis Vuitton, Abloh told Business of Fashion, “I feel elated. This opportunity to think through what the next chapter of design and luxury will mean at a brand that represents the pinnacle of luxury was always a goal in my wildest dreams. And to show a younger generation that there is no one way anyone in this kind of position has to look is a fantastically modern spirit in which to start.”

In addition to this, he also revealed his plans to relocate his family to Paris.

Speaking of Abloh, chief executive of Louis Vuitton, Micheal Burke said, “Virgil is incredibly good at creating bridges between the classic and the zeitgeist of the moment.”

Burke also recalled the time he first met Abloh, 12 years ago when he was interning at “Fendi” with Kanye West. Burke was the chief executive for “Fendi” then.

“I paid them $500 a month! I was really impressed with how they brought a whole new vibe to the studio and were disruptive in the best way. Virgil could create a metaphor and a new vocabulary to describe something as old-school as Fendi. I have been following his career ever since” Burke said.

Abloh will replace Kim Jones at Louis Vuitton as Jones would now work as a menswear designer at Louis Vuitton-Moet Hennessy (LVMH) stablemate “Christian Dior”, replacing Kris van Assche.