Tuesday night consisted of a number of great performances from the contestants of “The Voice” Season 14. However, it was time to narrow down the group to the top 10 contestants, which meant someone needed to be eliminated.

The night started off with Team Blake’s Pryor Baird and Team Alicia’s Britton Buchanan coming out on top as the first two contestants to advance into the top 10.

Luckily for Team Adam, his contestant Rayshun LaMarr managed to escape the curse of being a bottom two repeat contestant and was actually saved from elimination early on in the competition.

America also voted to save Team Kelly’s Brynn Cartelli, and after Team Adam’s performance of “The Scientist” by Coldplay, Jackie Verna and Team Blake’s Spensha Baker escaped elimination, filling up two more spots in the top 10.

Photo: Art Streiber/NBC

Once Team Alicia performed “Gimme Shelter” by The Rolling Stones, Jackie Foster, Team Blake’s Kyla Jade, and Team Kelly’s Kaleb Lee were voted into the top 10 as well, leaving one spot left.

That left Team Adam’s Sharane Calister and Team Alicia’s Christiana Danielle as the bottom two contestants. They were forced to battle it out for the Instant Save which would land them one of them the coveted final spot.

Despite Calister’s impressive rendition of Beyoncé’s “If I Were a Boy,” which earned her praise from Levine, the singer failed to impress America after Danielle took the stage to perform a cover of Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years,” leaving her coach with goosebumps.

In the end, Calister was eliminated and Danielle became the final singer to complete the top 10 contestants.

Checkout out the current contestants and teams on “The Voice” below:

Team Adam

Rayshun LaMarr

Jackie Verna

Team Alicia

Britton Buchanan

Jackie Foster

Christiana Danielle

Team Kelly

Brynn Cartelli

Kaleb Lee

Team Blake

Kyla Jade

Pryor Baird

Spensha Baker

There are only a few more opportunities left for the contestants to wow America before one aspiring artist is crowned the winner. Don’t miss a moment of the competition when “The Voice” Season 14 airs on Mondays and Tuesday at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.

Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC