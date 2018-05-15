“The Voice” Season 14 is quickly coming to a close with the top 8 contestants battling it out for a spot in the semifinals. During the Monday night episode of the NBC singing competition, viewers saw the aspiring artists hit the stage, where some performances were simply outstanding while others seemed to fall short compared to their competitors.

Let’s take a look at how the artists performed before the results are revealed for the top 4 contestants.

Team Kelly: Brynn Cartelli

“What The World Needs Now Is Love”

Whether it was nerves or her attempt to do Andra Day’s version of the song rather than Jackie DeShannon’s, Brynn seemed to play it safe with her performance, which was fine until it came time to wrap things up. Rather than continuing her monotonous tone, Brynn became a little too pitchy and the additional growls added to make her vocals appear more powerful just didn’t work out.

Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Team Blake: Pryor Baird and Team Kelly: Kaleb Lee

“Hillbilly Bone” / “Hillbilly Deluxe”

This was actually a well thought out mash-up. Although Pryor quickly stole the spotlight due to his raspy voice and natural stage presence, Kaleb managed to hold his own next to the popular contestant. While it is easy to be captured by Pryor’s talent, Kaleb made sure the audience didn’t forget that this was a duet.

Team Alicia: Jackie Foster

“Here I Go Again”

Throughout the show, Jackie has performed songs from various genres, but this Whitesnake cover may not have been her best choice. While she was able to carry several of the notes, some of her singing sound more like screaming and she failed to master the rock record.

Team Blake: Kyla Jade and Spensha Baker

“What’s Going On” / “Rise Up”

Spensha was given the chance to shine during the duet, where it sounded as if the Andra Day song was made for her. Let’s not forget that Kyla has powerful vocals and did not in the least have a terrible performance. Monday was just Kyla’s night.

Team Adam: Rayshun LaMarr

“Imagine”

Rayshun has been trying his best to prove he belongs in this competition after avoiding elimination twice. However, his decision to turn the John Lennon song into a modern gospel record didn’t suit his voice and may result in his saying goodbye this time around.

Team Blake: Spensha Baker

“My Church”

After an incredible duet, Spensha seemed to fall flat with her solo performance. While she did her best to remain on key, her voice seemed to drop in and out, begging the question-- Did she simply chose the wrong song or does she not have what it takes to become “The Voice?”

Team Blake: Kyla Jade

“Let It Be”

Kyla is back on top thanks to her strong performance of The Beatles’ song. Turning the tune into a gospel record, Kyla delivered a pretty powerful performance aside from what seemed like a scream rather than a high note at the end.

Team Kelly: Brynn Cartelli and Team Alicia: Britton Buchanan

“FourFiveSeconds” / “ You Can’t Always Get What You Want”

The two managed to get through the performance pretty smoothly but they failed to make a lasting impression or hit any high notes worth a standing ovation.

Team Kelly: Kaleb Lee

“It Is Well With My Soul”

Kaleb’s performance seemed effortless but in a good way. The singer previously revealed he felt a deep connection to the tune after his father wanted nothing to do with him and managed to deliver an emotional performance.

Team Alicia: Jackie Foster and Team Adam: Rayshun LaMarr

“Believer” / ”Radioactive”

While this duet wasn’t a home run for either of the singers, the two managed to have fun on stage and wake the crowd up ahead of the next performance.

Team Blake: Pryor Baird

“Change The World”

Pryor managed to have a solid performance with the Eric Clapton classic that he deemed his favorite song of the competition. The singer took his team to ease into the song, and although there were a couple of inconsistencies, Pryor still managed to wow the crowd.

Team Alicia: Britton Buchanan

“The Rising”

There’s no doubt that Britton is a star but it seems he didn’t give his all while taking on this Bruce Springsteen classic. Although he has been eager to take on a song from the artist, Britton only did ok, but it may be enough to send him into the semifinals.

Find out which contestants will be sent home on Tuesday when “The Voice” Season 14 airs at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.