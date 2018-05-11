Alexander Zverev wants to be better than Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal when they are still playing at their best rather than take over at the top once they retire.

The German is currently ranked number three in the ATP men’s singles ranking and is behind Nadal and Federer, who are ranked number one and two in the world respectively.

Zverev, 21, made his way to world number three after a breakthrough year in 2017 when he won five titles including his first two Masters Series titles. He won his first title of the 2018 season at the Munich Open earlier this month and is hoping to continue his ascent as the season progresses.

However, the German has Nadal and Federer blocking his path to the summit with both the veterans still dominating the sport and are currently ranked world number one and two respectively. Federer won the Australian Open and the Rotterdam Open earlier this year and has taken a break until the start of the grass court season in June.

Photo: MICHAL CIZEK/AFP/Getty Images

Nadal, who was injured for most of the year, has returned to form for the clay season and defended his titles at Monte Carlo and Barcelona. He is undefeated on his favorite surface this season and it remains to be seen, who can conquer the King of Clay before the clay season culminates at the French Open in June.

Zverev could meet the Spaniard if both of them make the finals at the ongoing Madrid Open, which will give him a chance to prove he has the ability to beat Nadal on a surface which he has won 56 of his 77 men’s singles titles. The 21-year-old has praised the world number one, Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray and believes the four of them have achieved success because they can consistently play tennis at a high level.

Zverev was considered a Next-Gen player when he came on to the scene, but he has recorded victories over Djokovic and Federer and is keen to be viewed as a player from this generation. He is clear his aim is to be better than the giants of his era rather than take over from them to begin a new era in men’s tennis.

“The consistency, I believe. They always play their best tennis in the worst matches. Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer are there because are unbeatable, and (Novak) Djokovic) and (Andy) Murray are unbelievable players as well,” Zverev said, as quoted by Tennis World USA. “Novak had a period where he wasn't losing any match on any surface and Andy didn't lose any match neither in most of 2016. That's how you become the no. 1.”

“Retire? No, I don't want them to retire,” the German said when asked who between Nadal and Federer should retire first to help him progress. “I want to try and find the way to be better than them, but it's something normal.”