Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has said that there is "no way" superstar point guard Steph Curry will play in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, while Curry has maintained an optimistic tone head of his April 14 evaluation of the sprained MCL to his left knee. With just two games remaining in the regular season, the Warriors addressed their point guard situation.

After a 126-120 defeat to the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, Golden State waived injured forward Omri Casspi to make room on the playoff roster for Quinn Cook. Casspi, a reserve forward who signed a one-year deal in July, had missed 11 consecutive games with a sprained ankle.

Casspi has never played in a playoff game. He can still receive a championship ring should Golden State win the title. The 29-year-old posted serviceable numbers in 53 games, averaging 5.7 points and 3.8 rebounds.

The Warriors reportedly have been in negotiations with Cook on a fully guaranteed two-year contract extension. There is an April 10 deadline to get a deal done for Cook to be eligible for the playoffs.

The Warriors' interest in adding Cook to the playoff roster is of little surprise. Kerr has raved about Cook, describing him as "one of the most professional people I've been around," which is high praise from a former player who was on the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs championship rosters.

Cook, 25, has bounced around the NBA and the G League since spending four years at college powerhouse Duke. After going undrafted in 2015, he played nine games with the Pelicans and five games with the Dallas Mavericks last season.

After signing three 10-day contracts, it didn't seem certain he would land any meaningful minutes this season. But with ankle and knee injuries to Curry, the Warriors had to fill a shooting void and Cook has definitely done his part.

While he doesn't take as many shots as Curry, Cook's averages are eerily similar to the five-time All-Star's. Curry this season has shot 49.5 percent from the field, 42.3 percent from three-point range and 92.1 percent from the free-throw line. Cook is shooting 49.4 percent from the field, 44.8 percent from beyond the arc and 90.5 percent from the free-throw line.

“His talent is obvious. He’s a great shooter. But it’s his character, work ethic and what his teammates think of him that really stands out,” Kerr told the Mercury News on Thursday. “He’s one of those guys that gets it. He understands the value of hard work, the value of staying ready and producing when we call upon you and not complaining and supporting everyone else when we don’t. But not everybody is like that.”

Cook has had plenty of big scoring outbursts after a sharp uptick in minutes since March 8. He has had seven games of scoring 17 points or more, picking up the shooting slack with stars like Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant sidelined. Cook has also had seven games of at least six assists.

The big numbers have not gone unnoticed by the Warriors. Star forward Draymond Green liked what he saw from Cook in a 28-point effort against the Phoenix Suns on March 17, suggesting that Cook was doing everything he could to get the Warriors front office to take notice and sign him to a new contract.

“I think he’s definitely forcing the hand and it’s great,” Green said.

Green on Saturday reiterated his support of Cook as the Warriors head into the playoffs as the No. 2 seed and with Curry's status in doubt.

“We feel very comfortable going into these playoffs with [Cook] as the starting point guard,” Green said.

After dropping their last two games, the Warriors end their regular season with two road games. Golden State will face the Suns on Sunday and the Utah Jazz on Tuesday.