The Golden State Warriors begin their title defense Saturday afternoon when they face the San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. Both teams will be missing one of their top players in the best-of-seven series.

The Spurs will be without Kawhi Leonard, who has officially been ruled out for Game 1. The 26-year-old small forward has not played since Jan. 13 due to a thigh injury.

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich did not meet with reporters on Friday, but Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has stated that he does not expect to see Leonard in the series.

Golden State will be without Stephen Curry, due to a Grade 2 sprained MCL in his left knee. The 30-year-old point guard is expected to return in the second round. Curry will be evaluated on Saturday.

The Warriors won the season series, 3-1. The two teams met in the 2017 Western Conference Finals, with the Warriors prevailing in four games.

Golden State is favored by 8 points in Game 1, with the over/under at 200.5 points, according to betting site Vegas Insider.

Betting Odds: Warriors are 15/1 favorites to win the series

Prediction: The Spurs will miss Leonard more than the Warriors will miss Curry, though San Antonio was only 5-4 with Leonard on the floor in 2017-18. San Antonio will need someone to contain Kevin Durant and Leonard might have been their only real option. San Antonio has enough weapons to keep games close, but the Warriors' stellar outside shooting and the defensive and rebounding presence of Draymond Green should do enough to prevent the Spurs from winning more than a game.

Warriors in five

Schedule

Game 1: Saturday, April 14, 12:00 PM - ABC



Game 2: Monday, April 16, 7:30 PM - TNT



Game 3: Thursday, April 19, 6:30 PM - TNT



Game 4: Sunday, April 22, 12:30 PM - ABC



Game 5*: Tuesday, April 24 - TBD



Game 6*: Thursday, April 26 - TBD



Game 7*: Saturday, April 28 - TBD

Photo: Getty