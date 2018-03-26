A bizarre video of a crawfish has gone viral after a clip posted on social media showed the creature hanging off of a beer can, while appearing to smoke a cigarette with his claw during a New Orleans crawfish boil.

The video posted on Twitter last week has since gone viral with over 6.45 million views and more than 75,000 likes at the time of publishing this story.

The 14-second video posted by a user called "skinny vinny" went viral and it shows the mudbug lifting the cigarette up over and over — appearing like he is taking a few puffs while clinging to a beer can.

A Louisiana crawfish boil typically would mean filling a large pot with crawfish, potatoes, corn, and lots of spices. After properly cooking, the contents of the pot are drained and dumped onto a table generally covered with newspaper.

There is also melted butter, lemon and hot sauce available along with the dish.

Crawfish, also known as crawdads or crayfish, have similarities with tiny lobsters and are usually between 3 inches and 6 inches long. They are considered to be a low-fat source of protein and essential vitamins and minerals.

Photo: FRED TANNEAU/AFP/Getty Images

Similar bizarre videos, though are rare, have gone viral quite a number of times.

In November last year, a bizarre video had emerged on the internet showing a ray twitching after being served on a skewer on a restaurant table in east China. The video was available on YouTube and had gone viral then.

In the video, the fish was seen cut open from the stomach from where bits of the flesh was also seen missing and was seen placed on a skewer. The fish could be seen twitching and shaking while it is being cooked slowly by the heat from the hotpot underneath, while it was placed on a restaurant table.

A woman was heard saying in the background: "It's been some time and it's still moving."

The video clip, which was reportedly captured in Ningbo of Zhejiang Province in east China, showed the fish hung on a skewer with its body cut open. Lower parts of the ray were gone as seen in the video. The fish also appeared to open its mouth and eventually close it while being painfully pierced on the skewer.