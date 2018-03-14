A drag artist dressed as the character "Elsa" from Disney’s movie "Frozen" single-handedly pushed a stuck Boston Police van out of the snow during Tuesday’s blizzard which hit the area with high winds and swiftly falling snow. The video of the incident went viral on social media soon after it was posted on Tuesday.

The video was recorded on Tuesday night outside the Gallows bar in Boston’s South End by Christopher B. Haynes and posted on Facebook and Twitter, where it garnered one million views and was shared more than 30,000 times at the time of publishing this story.

The video showed the drag artist dressed as “Elsa,” wearing the princess’ blue dress and with a long blond braid hanging down her back, directing the Boston police van as its wheels spin in the heavy snow. “Elsa” is then seen getting behind the van and pushing it forward in order to get it out of the snow. The wheels continue to spin and “Elsa” then lifts up her dress to dig in.

Photo: Scott Eisen/Getty Images

People inside the Gallows bar nearby can be heard cheering “Elsa” on as the van is pushed out of the snow and ultimately back on to the road. The heroic princess then curtsies on the street toward the bar as the video nears its ending.

"Yup, that just happened. Drag ‘Elsa’ just single-handedly pushed out a stuck police wagon," Haynes, who runs a PR company, wrote on the Facebook post along with the video. "Only in the South End and The Gallows."

Dozens of schools were canceled Wednesday, as Tuesday’s nor’easter lashed Massachusetts carrying high winds and swiftly falling snow, leading to blinding blizzard conditions in several areas, including Boston. Around 170,000 homes and businesses were left without power early Wednesday due to the grave weather conditions.