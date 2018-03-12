On Sunday, a cell phone video captured an intense altercation between good Samaritans and a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash in Miami.

According to NBC, the incident transpired on Sunday afternoon, on Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 36th Street City of Miami. Although the crash involved several vehicles, no injuries were reported, Miami police said. The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

In the video, the driver in a wrecked silver Infiniti SUV, tries to reverse from the scene of the crash. He attempts to flee the scene of the crash several times but each attempt is blocked by witnesses in the area. In the end, however, he makes it out of the scene only to be found by the police later. During his initial attempt to run, he was approached by two people trying to stop the driver from leaving by shouting and banging on the window.

In the video, one man screams “don’t move,” but the driver refuses to heed his words and attempts to run.

Despite repeated attempts of the people to get the driver to stop and get out of the car, the driver ignores them and continues to accelerate. He is then blocked by a black SUV. The men then try to pry open the doors of the car, while others take pictures of the license plate.

The driver remains obstinate in his resolve to leave and refuses to budge from the car. That is when another witness at the scene pulls out a sledgehammer and bashes the windows of the car while the car is moving. The driver, however, swerves out of the scene. The police said the man was found and taken into custody.

Following the intense showdown between the good Samaritans and the driver, the police said they do not encourage witnesses to pursue drivers who try to flee the scene but urged people to call the police with a description of the vehicle.

ABC affiliated Local 10 News reported the accounts of an eyewitness present at the scene. Anthony Jimenez said "That is crazy. You have a crash, you stop."

However, Jimenez conceded that taking out a sledgehammer might have crossed the line.

"I’ll call the cops and I’ll try to chase him down, but to pull out a hammer," Jimenez told Local 10.