Former first lady Michelle Obama and her daughter Malia were both spotted Wednesday at a local yoga studio during their Hawaiian vacation. A video shared by TMZ on Thursday shows the mother-daughter duo looking around Corepower Yoga in Kailua, Hawaii.

In the video, Michelle looks incredibly fit and the former first lady is seen donning a huge smile while out with her daughter. However, Barack and Sasha were not seen with Michelle and Malia.

Earlier this week, former president Barack Obama shared an adorable Christmas photo with his entire family. The photo showed the former president with his wife, Michelle, and two daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama, standing behind five cute elves. Barack greeted everyone Merry Christmas, and wished them “joy and peace in this holiday season.”

There have been some accusations that the Obamas did not say “Merry Christmas” in recent years. And, just a day before Barack's "Merry Christmas" wish, President Donald Trump wrote that Americans could say “Merry Christmas” again.

Even after leaving the White House, the Obamas have been always been in the news. Most recently, Malia made headlines after a video showed her kissing a mystery man, following which reports regarding the 19-year-old Harvard student's romantic life surfaced. The man was later identified as Rory Farquharson, the son of a British investment banker.

However, neither the Obamas nor Malia confirmed reports of a romantic relationship.

Meanwhile, a video also surfaced of Malia blowing smoke rings. The clip, posted by Barstool Sports and captioned “F------ get your camera right now,” was later deleted but continued making the rounds online.

Ivanka Trump came to the defense of former first daughter Malia on Twitter saying: "Malia Obama should be allowed the same privacy as her school-aged peers. She is a young adult and private citizen, and should be OFF limits.”

Another first daughter, Chelsea Clinton, also came to Malia's defense soon after Ivanka Trump did.

“Malia Obama’s private life, as a young woman, a college student, a private citizen, should not be your clickbait,” she wrote on Twitter. “Be better.”