Video of a Tennessee couple has circulated the internet after the two decided to propose to each other at the same time during a trip to their favorite zoo.

When Jessa Gillespie and her girlfriend Becky McCabe went on a date Friday to the Memphis Zoo, they both had secret intentions of popping the question. However, McCabe planned to have one of her friends to record her proposal.

In a 45-second clip posted to Facebook on Sunday, the couple can be seen posing for a photo near the zoo’s entrance with all their friends watching on. As one friend snapped the picture, another began recording in anticipation of the impending question.

That’s when McCabe asked, "Can we get a candid one, like talking?" The couple then turned to each other and kissed.

While dropping down on one knee, McCabe pulled out a ring she stashed and asked for her girlfriend’s hand in marriage. Gillespie, instead of answering the question, reveals another ring box that she had been hiding, too.

The two picked the Memphis Zoo to pop the question because it was the first date they went on, but they both had no clue that the other would propose marriage.

"I had no idea she planned to propose, and she had no idea I planned to propose to her! We were both so surprised!!!! We were surrounded by our friends and had the most amazing night. I am the luckiest girl in the world to be able to call her my fiancé," Gillespie wrote under the video, which has over 800,000 views as of Wednesday.

The couple, who are now engaged, said they were elated by the positive responses and well wishes they received on Facebook. The two planned to get married next year, according to WTHR, an NBC affiliate in Indianapolis.

"We had no idea this would blow up so quickly," Gillaspie said after the video picked up steam. "But I can't say I'm not thrilled, because all I've ever wanted was for Beck and the world to know how much l love her."

Photo: Menahem Kahana /AFP/Getty Images