A woman was caught on camera defecating on the floor of a Tim Hortons restaurant in Langley, Canada, on Monday after the restaurant staff refused to grant her washroom access. She then proceeded to scoop up her feces and throw it at an employee inside the restaurant.

The CCTV footage of the incident was posted on YouTube on Monday, which quickly went viral. It was deleted from the self-broadcasting platform a little too late as it was already widely circulated on Twitter.

WARNING: Video contains partial nudity and images of graphic nature

The video showed the unidentified woman arguing with the restaurant, presumably about being refused washroom access. The argument appeared to get increasingly aggressive with passing time.

At one point, the woman grabbed a couple of tissues from the counter and continued to argue with the employee at the desk. Finally, she took off her pants squatted against the divider between the counter and seating area, and started relieving herself, as the shocked employee called someone on the phone.

The woman then picked up her feces and hurled it at the employee. She proceeded to take the tissues, wipe her hands and her backside and throw them at the staff too. She then fled the scene.

A Tim Hortons spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that the woman was denied washroom access because a number of its outlets have a "restricted access policy for restrooms to ensure the well-being of our guests."

The employee called the authorities after the incident happened and they continue to investigate it. According to initial understanding of the restaurant officials, the woman seen in the video was denied washroom access based on her erratic behavior in the past.

"Our current understanding is that the Team Member used their discretion in this case and denied access to this Guest based on past behaviour and out of concern for the immediate safety of Team Members and Guests in the Restaurant," a statement from the coffee chain said.

"We strive to create a welcoming environment for all of our guests and the communities we serve," the statement added. "We are deeply concerned by this video as the safety of our team members and guests is always a top priority for us."

The woman was later detained by the police and a date has been issued for her to appear before the court. The police said they were familiar with the woman and her antics prior to the incident.

Photo: Getty Images/ Aaron Vincent Elkaim