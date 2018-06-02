Sarah Hyland’s boyfriend Wells Adams thinks their public relationship isn’t that special.

On Friday, Adams spoke with PeopleTV’s Chatter and gushed about his romance with the Hollywood actress. For the former “Bachelorette” star there isn’t really something that makes their relationship extraordinary. “It’s been really weirdly normal,” Adams said.

He then explained that he’s frequently asked about how they try to keep things private when their celebrity status makes their relationship very open to the public.

“That question gets asked a lot because you expect the answer to be like it’s crazy because it’s in the spotlight but for whatever reason, it’s been really nice and normal and wonderful,” Adams said.

Adam’s statement comes weeks after he and Hyland celebrated his 34th birthday together. The actress did a sweet gesture for her boyfriend that day by uploading to Instagram a photo of them cuddling in bed. In the caption, Hyland revealed that the snap was taken three days after they said “I love you” to each other for the first time.

“You are the most phenomenal man I have ever met and I am the luckiest in the world to have you by my side,” Hyland stated in her caption. “Thank you for calling me baby even when I’m acting crazy.”

Aside from having a public relationship, Adams and Hyland also deal with being apart most of the time. In March, the 27-year-old actress told People how she and Adams, who lives in Nashville, Tennessee, make their long-distance relationship work.

“I think the longest we’ve gone without seeing each other is like two to three weeks because five days is already too much for us,” the “Modern Family” actress said. “So we always try to make sure to see each other. I don’t think it’s hard if the love is there.”

Adams and Hyland currently get to spend time together since the reality TV actor is in Los Angeles. However, Hyland’s working commitments are limiting them from really having a blast together.

Hyland is currently filming the upcoming comedy “The Wedding Year.” She was spotted by Just Jared on Wednesday doing some scenes alongside “Pitch Perfect” star Anna Camp. A day after, Hyland was seen filming some scenes with another co-star Tyler James Williams.

“The Wedding Year” follows an L.A. photographer named Mara Hickey (played by Hyland), who has these commitment issues. Strangely, she gets invited to 15 weddings in the same year. The film is directed by “Legally Blonde” helmer Robert Luketic and also stars Jenna Dewan-Tatum and Wanda Sykes, according to Daily Mail.

Photo: Getty Images/Anna Webber