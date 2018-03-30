The full trailer for “Westworld” Season 2 is out, and it finally gave fans a glimpse of the highly-anticipated ShogunWorld, which Thandie Newton’s Maeve Millay seemed to take a part of.

The jam-packed trailer also showed snippets of Bernard Lowe’s (Jeffrey Wright) conversation with Dolores Abernathy (Evan Rachel Wood).

“Dreams don’t mean anything, Dolores,” he tells his fellow host. When she doesn’t reply, he adds, “That answer doesn’t seem to satisfy you.” Dolores answers, “Because it’s not completely honest.”

“You frighten me sometimes, Dolores,” Bernard later tells her, to which she replies with an eerie smile, “Why on Earth would you ever be frightened of me?”

The show once again utilized different timelines, since there were some scenes involving young William (Jimmi Simpson) and his grown-up version, the Man in Black (Ed Harris). “I’m going to burn this whole thing to the ground,” he threatens.

Dolores gave a lot of memorable quotes during the trailer, which is set to Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box” played by the show’s composer, Ramin Djawadi. One such quote is this: “Here we are - the kind that will never know death, and yet we’re fighting to live. There is beauty in what we are.”

When Teddy Flood (James Marsden) asked her if all the death in the park is worth it, Dolores’ resolve is unchanged. “We’ve ridden 10 miles and all we’ve seen is blood. Is this really what you want?” he questions. She tells him, “It’s us or them.”

Finally, not to be missed is Maeve walking around ShogunWorld in a kimono, possibly still in search for her daughter. She even confronted Lee Sizemore (Simon Quarterman), who runs the Narrative Department, about her daughter. But he tells her that she’s “something we programmed” and that she’s “not real.”

The first season of “Westworld” has been named “The Maze,” and showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy revealed that they would name the second season, “The Door.”

Nolan told Entertainment Weekly that “The Door” is symbolic to what the characters are going to be facing next season. “If the first season was a journey inward, this is a journey outward,” Nolan explained. “This is a search for what is else is beyond the park, and what else is in the park. Are there more parks? How big is the park? What’s beyond the park? We think of our seasons as discrete components in the series, to the point where we’ve named our seasons. The first season was called ‘The Maze.’ The second season is called ‘The Door.’”

“Westworld” Season 2 premieres on April 22 on HBO. Photo: HBO