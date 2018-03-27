The villain Wyatt (Evan Rachel Wood) shot Dr. Robert Ford (Anthony Hopkins) during the Season 1 finale of “Westworld.” But what happened after the hosts revolted? How did they pick up the pieces of the chaotic turn of events?

Wood, who also plays Dolores Abernathy, said the answers will not immediately be found when the show returns for its sophomore season. “We're not picking up exactly where we left off,” she told ET. “We're going to pick up in the aftermath a bit, and we're going to see, definitely in the first episode, where Dolores is at with herself, her many selves.”

Wood added that playing the dual personalities is the “hardest thing” she has ever done, especially since showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy said that there are no references for her to base the character on.

“Jonah just goes, ‘I don’t think there's ever been a character like this,’ and I go, ‘Great! Oh, cool. No pressure! It’s never been done,’” she said.

“So, it really was interesting finding where she is, and who she is now. What I love about the character is that I think, there's endless possibility. She can be whoever she wants to be, so.”

Wood said Dolores is like Jekyll and Hyde, since she can easily snap back into Wyatt at any time. For her, the thought of juggling both sweet Dolores and fearless Wyatt is “really intense,” since she has to embrace the “soul of a man.”

But when she was reminded that Wyatt can also be a girl’s name, her perspective changed.

Meanwhile, Wood’s co-star Jeffrey Wright revealed that his character, Bernard Lowe, will be dealing with some health issues next season. At the same time, his allegiance to his fellow hosts and loyalty to the people of Delos Inc. will be put to the test.

“Bernard is in a pretty peculiar, kind of unique position in that he’s got certain allegiances to both sides and I think that’s part of the consideration for him,” Wright explained to Deadline. “I think given his robot brain situation and given kind of the social situation around him in terms of having been human and then discovering he’s a host, but he’s aspiring to kind of an awakening as the hosts are, the question for him at the beginning as you might expect is: ‘Where am I? Where am I in all of this?’ We lead from there.”

“Westworld” Season 2 premieres on April 22 on HBO. Photo: HBO