There are actually six parts to the entire operations of Delos Inc., and ShogunWorld is just the second part next to Westworld.

The website, Delos Destinations, just unveiled more details about the Japanese theme park for the second season of the HBO show, “Westworld.”

“For those for whom Westworld is not enough, the true connoisseur of gore can indulge their fantasies with the slash of a katana,” the teaser for the park reads. “Modeled after Japan’s Edo period, Shogun World offers a chance for guests to embrace their inner warrior, in a landscape of highest beauty and darkest horror. Let your true self take shape in the land where self-discovery is an art form.”

As for the original Western theme park, Westworld, the description reads: “Experience the first vacation destination where you can live without limits. Meticulously crafted and artfully designed, our park offers an unparalleled, immersive world where you have the freedom to become who you’ve always wanted to be.”

Parks 3 to 6 are currently still closed for reservations to the public, and showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy have not yet revealed what they are. Maybe these parks will be introduced in the following seasons.

As to how the hosts will jump from one park to another remains to be seen, but based on the latest trailer released by HBO, Thandie Newton’s Maeve Millay will also be taking part in ShogunWorld.

For now, Nolan and Joy have confirmed for now that the sophomore season of “Westworld” will be called “The Door.” To recall, the first season has been named “The Maze.”

Nolan told Entertainment Weekly that “The Door” is symbolic to what the characters are going to be facing next season. “If the first season was a journey inward, this is a journey outward,” Nolan explained. “This is a search for what is else is beyond the park, and what else is in the park. Are there more parks? How big is the park? What’s beyond the park? We think of our seasons as discrete components in the series, to the point where we’ve named our seasons. The first season was called ‘The Maze.’ The second season is called ‘The Door.’”

“Westworld” Season 2 premieres on April 22 on HBO. Photo: HBO