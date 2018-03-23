The HBO sci-fi show “Westworld” has just unveiled its poster for Season 2, and it is a chilling presentation of what the hosts are planning against their creators and handlers.

In the poster, a host in the form of a vulture was seen lurking beside a black hat. Blood was scattered all over the plain field. “Chaos takes control,” the poster read.

Fans flooded the Twitter thread with tons of excited GIFs. “Can't wait! Bring on the Hosts OWNING Westworld!” a netizen wrote.

However, on Facebook, some of the comments were less than stellar. “Half way through season 1, I figured out that this show is a waste of my time, but if it’s your kind of thing, I’m happy for you,” commented a critic. Another added, “I was so underwhelmed by this series. I love the old movie and the concept but I gave up on this after a few [episodes].”

There were also some positive comments. “Amazing, Jonathan [Nolan] and Lisa [Joy], I appreciate you for raising the bar in TV land by creating entertainment with knowledge for all levels of understanding,” a happy fan wrote.

The first season of HBO’s sci-fi series “Westworld” has been named “The Maze,” and showrunners Nolan and Joy have just revealed that they would name the second season, “The Door.”

Nolan told Entertainment Weekly that “The Door” is symbolic to what the characters are going to be facing next season. “If the first season was a journey inward, this is a journey outward,” Nolan explained. “This is a search for what is else is beyond the park, and what else is in the park. Are there more parks? How big is the park? What’s beyond the park? We think of our seasons as discrete components in the series, to the point where we’ve named our seasons. The first season was called ‘The Maze.’ The second season is called ‘The Door.’”

His wife, Joy, wasn’t expecting for Nolan to make that revelation, and she chided him for sharing that secret.

“Westworld” Season 2 premieres on April 22 on HBO. Photo: HBO