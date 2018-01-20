Hollywood producer and executive Allison Shearmur, who produced the “Hunger Games” films, died Friday at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles of complications from lung cancer at the age of 54.

Shearmur, who worked as an executive at Disney, Universal, Paramount and Lionsgate before becoming a producer in 2011, is survived by her husband Ed Shearmur, her daughter Imogen and son Anthony.

In an interview last year with the Hollywood Reporter, Shearmur spoke about Imogen saying:"It is the hope that my daughter will navigate a world where success is based solely on the power of one's ideas, character and strength of will rather than acquiesce to an outmoded set of assumptions about gender... It is one world, and we all work in it."

Asked how she would spend an extra day, she added: "I would sit by the ocean in Kauai, with my husband, watching my kids surf and be fearless."

Shearmur produced “Pride, Prejudice and Zombies,” “Cinderella,” “Nerve” and the upcoming “The One and Only Ivan.” She was an executive producer on “Power Rangers,” “What to Expect When You’re Expecting” and “Abduction” and a co-producer on the upcoming “Chaos Walking.”

She also was an executive producer on the 2017 television movie “Dirty Dancing.”

Shearmur joined Lionsgate as president of motion picture production in 2008 and was involved in the production of the first two “Hunger Games” movies, then executive produced the final two.

Before working with Lionsgate, she served as co-president of production for two years at Paramount, where she oversaw “Zodiac,” “Dreamgirls,” “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” “The Spiderwick Chronicles,” “Charlotte’s Web,” “Nacho Libre” and “Failure to Launch.”

She was also part of Universal as an executive VP of production and worked in “Along Came Polly,” “Erin Brockovich” and the “American Pie” and “Bourne” franchises. She worked at Disney as a vice president between 1994 and 1997.

Tributes poured in after reports of her death surfaced, and Shearmur's friends remembered her.

“Alli was a ferocious fighter who rose to the top of Hollywood, first as an executive and then as a producer, all while raising two amazing children, being an incredible mother. She was not only my producer. She was a great friend,” fellow producer Doug Liman.

“She was a quadruplet,” he said, adding that Shearmur was “extremely close to her siblings whom she called her quads. "Those who mistook Alli's small size for a lack of power were quickly disabused of that notion... I hope her legacy is an inspiration to women throughout Hollywood for many years to come.”