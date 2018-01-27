Google has quietly started allowing customers to join the waitlist for its newest device: Google Clips.

Google revealed its AI Clips camera last October during its Pixel event. Customers can now sign up with their emails to be the first to know when the $249 camera will be available.

What Is Google Clips?

Google Clips is a lightweight, hands-free camera that uses AI to take spontaneous pictures. The camera comes with a clip stand so it can stand on its own. Users can leave the camera in front of them while the device captures spontaneous pictures and motion photos. The motion photos last several seconds and are taken without the audio, like GIFs.

Google Clips comes with Moment IQ, a machine learning algorithm that allows it to recognize when to take images based on expressions, lighting and framing. The device also gets smarter over time as it learns to recognize familiar faces. The more the camera sees a person, the better it learns to to take photos of them, Google says. The camera can also recognize pets, like cats or dogs.

Photo: Google Clips

Unlike other cameras, users don’t have to transfer their photos from their SD card to their computer or via Wi-Fi. Google Clips does not need a network connection to take pictures or view anything. Users only need to connect the camera to their phone to see and share the pictures they have taken on the Google Clips app. The app also allows users to organize and delete their images. Google Clips also features Fast Transfer, which sends clips to the app in second. Wi-Fi Direct connection to the phone is needed for that feature.

Google Clips shoots in 1.55 micron pixels, includes lens occlusion detection, a 130-degree field of view, fixed focus and an auto low lux/night mode.

The device comes with 16GB of storage, and only last about three hours per charge. The app’s smartphone compatibility is also limited. The Google Clips app is compatible with the Google Pixel, the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S8 running on Android 7.0 or greater, as well as iPhones 6 and up running on iOS 10 and greater.

The actual release date of the camera has not been revealed yet, but shipping dates seem to be as far away as early March, according to Android Police.