Charlize Theron is a big fan of the “Bachelor” franchise, and she’s very happy to hear that Becca Kufrin will get a new shot at love in the all-new season of “The Bachelorette.”

During her latest appearance on the “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” the Hollywood actress talked about ABC’s reality dating show and what she thinks of the “Bachelorette” Season 14 lead. “I think she’s gonna be great,” Theron said of Kufrin. “She’s fun.”

Theron then shared her admiration for Kufrin for handling the whole situation with last “Bachelor” season’s lead Arie Luyendyk Jr. quite well. Luyendyk proposed to Kufrin in the finale of “The Bachelor” Season 22, but he then called things off a few weeks later to be with runner-up Lauren Burnham.

The “Trully” star admired how Kufrin kept it together amid the stunt that Luyendyk pulled that broke Kufrin’s heart. “It was brutal and she just kept it together and had integrity about it,” Theron said after calling the unusual reality TV moment “the most awkward watching experience of my life,” as per Us Weekly.

Though she feels for the heartbroken Kufrin, Theron declared that the reality star is better off without Luyendyk. “She is so much better off,” she said. The Oscar-winning actress revealed that she’ll be cheering Kufrin from her living room when the new season of “The Bachelorette” starts.

Meanwhile, Theron noted that she’s not impressed with Luyendyk at all. “I mean literally … not impressive. Not impressed at all.” Cohen agreed with Theron and slammed the professional racing driver by saying, “I really maintain that he wasn’t hot enough to be ‘The Bachelor.’”

This past March, Theron also gushed about the “Bachelor” franchise during her guest appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” She told host Corden at the time that she really loves the show so much that she feels as though she’s dating it.

“I basically feel like … I’m dating the show,” she said. “Like on Monday nights — because my kids can’t read the clock yet — I just get them to bed at like 5:45 and then I have like a bottle of wine and take a bath and get ready and then I watch ‘The Bachelor.’ And that’s my date night.”

Photo: Getty Images/Theor Wargo