Chelsy Davy doesn't think that royal life was for her.

On Saturday, Prince Harry is tying the knot with Meghan Markle. The "Suits" star has adjusted well to the media scrutiny that comes with her high-profile romance with the royalty.

Prince Harry's exes Davy and Cressida Bonas did not survive the unwanted attention from the press. According to Davy in her past interview with The Times in 2016, being with a royal was "difficult" and "uncomfortable."

"It was so full-on. Crazy and scary and uncomfortable. I found it very difficult when it was bad," Davy said (via Express).

"I couldn't cope ... I was trying to be a normal kid, and it was horrible," she continued.

Prince Harry and Davy dated on-and-off from 2004 to 2011. In fact, she's Prince Harry's longest relationship to date. However, their romance did not work and the royal knew that the media was partly to blame.

"I can see how upset she gets," Prince Harry said in an interview during his 21st birthday. "My girlfriend is somebody who's very special to me, and yes, she's gone through some very hard times."

Davy was invited to Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding in 2011. There were rumors that two were getting back, but he denied the speculations and said at that time that he was "100 percent single."

"You sort of get the feeling that neither of them were quite ever willing to completely let go of that love affair. They'd carved their names into one of the tree trunks on the family estate. It was such a love affair, it really was," royal biographer Katie Nicholl told InStyle about Prince Harry and Davy's relationship.

According to Nicholl, the exes tried to rekindle their romance by flying to Africa together in 2015. Unfortunately, it did not work.

"Right up until 2015 they were trying to give it another chance. I was quite struck by that and I think everyone that's been in love, you know, you never forget your first love, and in that respect, I think Prince Harry was no different," the author of "Harry: Life, Loss, and Love" added.

In related news, a previous report suggests that Davy was invited to Prince Harry and Markle's royal wedding as he and the groom remain friends after their split. However, according to Charlotte Griffith, her source confirmed that Davy didn't receive an invite.

"Chelsy is surprised too, shocked in fact, and a little hurt," a source told Griffith about Davy after the royal wedding snub.

Photo: Getty Images/Jewel Samad