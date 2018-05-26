Selena Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey, has opened up about what she really thinks of Taylor Swift and her daughter’s friendship with the Grammy-winning singer.

Teefey, who co-produces “13 Reasons Why” with her daughter, recently stopped by Entertainment Tonight and talked about Swift and her close-knit relationship with Gomez.

“With Taylor, what you see is what you get. She is who she is,” the 42-year-old said of the “Delicate” songstress. She then noted that Swift is “so grounded and works so hard and she’s always been there for Selena.”

Teefey then gushed about Swift and Gomez’s tight friendship. “What I love about that friendship is it’s so solid, and with Taylor, I feel like they can tell each other anything, and it will be an honest, in-your-best-interest kind of relationship,” she said.

“They’ve come up together and they’ve never part. To me that’s a true friendship,” Teefey added. “It’s one you don’t just find out here.”

Teefey’s statement comes days after her daughter joined Swift at the latter’s concert in Pasadena, California. During her onstage appearance, Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend grabbed the chance to express her gratitude to her best friend.

“I want to say thank you to my best friend of about 12 years, almost 13. And the reason why she has been one of my best friends is because this person has never, ever judged a single decision I’ve made,” Gomez was quoted as saying by Us Weekly.

“She’s always met me where I’ve been. She’s encouraged me when I’ve had nothing to be encouraged about. And I don’t know if I would be as strong as I am if I didn’t have you and your family because you changed my life,” Gomez added.

Following the surprise guesting of Gomez at the Rose Bowl Stadium stop of the Reputation tour, Swift took to Instagram to share a snap taken during their number together. “To the person I could call at any time fo the day, who has been there no matter what… you absolutely KILLED IT tonight and everyone was so excited to see you. I love you, and 60,000 people at the Rose Bowl loved you too,” Swift wrote.

Photo: Getty Images/Jason Merritt