President Donald Trump took aim at Oprah Winfrey Sunday night in a tweet that called her “very insecure” after she appeared on CBS’ “60 Minutes.” It was the first time Trump publicly criticized the talk show host amid speculation that she might run for president in 2020.

Winfrey spoke with a panel of 14 voters, half of whom voted for Trump and half of whom didn’t vote for the president. Trump was unhappy with Winfrey’s interview, calling her questions “biased and slanted” while claiming she presented incorrect facts.

Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes. The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2018

Trump ended his tweet saying he hoped Winfrey would run for president so she could be “exposed and defeated like all the others.” It’s not the first time that Trump has said he would beat Winfrey in a presidential election.

“Yeah, I’ll beat Oprah. Oprah would be a lot of fun,” Trump told reporters in January in a response to a question about a possible presidential run by Winfrey. “I know her very well. I like Oprah. I don’t think she’s going to run.”

It was only a few years ago that Trump spoke highly of Winfrey and the idea that she might seek a position in the White House. Shortly after Trump officially announced he’d be running for president, George Stephanopoulos of ABC News asked him about Winfrey becoming his vice president.

“I like Oprah, what can I tell you?” Trump said in June 2015 when Stephanopoulos noted that the president told Larry King in 1999 that he’d consider making Winfrey his running mate. “She’s great. She’s talented. She’s a good friend of mine. She’s a good person.”

“I think Oprah would be great. I’d love to have Oprah. I think we’d win easily, actually.”

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Trump made multiple appearances on “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” including in 1988 when he addressed the idea of running for president. Donald Trump Jr. also appeared on the show alongside his father.

It’s not likely that a Trump-Oprah showdown will ever become a reality. Despite the growing notion that Winfrey would have a chance to beat Trump in 2020, she doesn’t have interest in running for office.

“I am actually humbled by the fact that people think that I could be a leader of the free world, but it’s just not in my spirit,” she told 60 Minutes’ Ann Silvio. “It’s not in my DNA.”