On the Wednesday night episode of “My 600-LB Life,” viewers will meet Tamy Lyn Murrell, who will share the story of how her eating addiction pushed her weight to over 500 pounds.

In the promo for the upcoming episode, Tamy complains her excessive weight has caused her stomach to hang so low that it has become painful. Through tears, the subject admits she feels like she is no longer living life, and is instead simply existing.

In a sneak peek of the TLC series, Tamy Lyn reveals she was the youngest child in her family. Her brother was 11 years older and her sister was 19 years her senior. The woman essentially grew up alone with just her parents.

During her childhood, the subject admitted she struggled socially, and was often afraid to talk to others. Life only became more difficult for Tamy Lyn when her father suffered a heart attack and died when she was 8 years old.

The Season 6 star stated the death caused her mother to fall apart emotionally, and eventually, the matriarch fell into depression.

Alone at home without anyone to bond with, Tamy Lyn turned to food. By the age of 14, Tamy Lyn weighed 140 pounds. Two years later she was well over 175 pounds and dropped out of school to get a job.

During her time working as a janitor to support the household while her mother was in and out of the hospital, Tamy Lyn began dating James, and quickly became pregnant.

Despite the start of a new family, her happiness didn’t last too long. After gaining an excessive amount of weight, Tamy Lyn was finally ready to turn to Dr. Now in order to get her life back.

In a Facebook post shared on Tuesday, Tamy Lyn thanked those closest to her for their continuous support during her journey, and insisted she has not let the harsh words of others stop her from living life.

“I want to thank all my family that have said such supported things and wanted to let you all know nothing that others say bothers me. Love you all [sic],” she wrote on her account.

The post was met by comments from others sending their well wishes, and encouraged her to keep up the good work.

Viewers will just have to watch Tamy Lyn’s episode to find out how much effort she put into her weight loss journey.

“My 600-LB Life” Season 6 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EDT on TLC.