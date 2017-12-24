What’s Christmas without at least one viewing of the holiday film “A Christmas Story”? Fresh off Fox’s premiere of “A Christmas Story Live,” TNT and TBS are continuing their annual tradition of airing the film for 24 hours over Christmas Eve. and Christmas Day.

Fans of the 1983 classic can catch the movie on a loop starting at 8 p.m. EST on Dec. 24. The marathon ends at 8 p.m. on Christmas Day, with the last showing starting at 6 p.m. on Dec. 25. Overall, the film will air 12 times this year during the holiday weekend.

“A Christmas Story” follows a young boy Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) in 1940s Indiana who spends the days leading up to Christmas hoping to be gifted a Red Ryder BB Gun. When his mother (Melinda Dillon) tells him the gift is too dangerous, he tries to get his local department store Santa Claus and even his teacher, in the way of an essay, on his side, but fails. Along the way, Ralph has to cope with holiday family drama (Darren McGavin starts as Old Man Parker and Ian Petrel plays his little brother Flick), and schoolyard bullies.

If you’re unable to catch the film on TV this year, there are several other ways to watch. The film is available to rent in HD for $3.99 from iTunes, Amazon and Google Play, which also offers a $2.99 standard definition rental option. The same three services also have the film available to purchase with prices starting at $9.99.

If you have a Netflix DVD rental subscription, you can also request the movie for free. The movie is not currently available to stream.