“Fixer Upper” is coming to an end Tuesday night, but this is just the beginning of some exciting new projects for Chip and Joanna Gaines.

The Season 5 finale, which is also the series finale, of the HGTV show airs Tuesday, April 3 at 8 p.m. EDT. However, they aren’t leaving the network just yet. On April 10, their new series, “Fixer Upper: Behind the Design” will officially premiere.

The “Fixer Upper” companion series will dive into Joanna’s design process. After a rerun of “Fixer Upper,” the spinoff will explore how Joanna put together the inside of the house. The Gaines’ new TV show will consist of 15 30-minute episodes, so that means at least a few more months of seeing Chip and Jo on screen every week.

April is a big month for Joanna. Not only is a new series focusing on her designs launching, but she is also releasing a cookbook. “Magnolia Table,” which shares a name with their new restaurant, will be released April 24 and includes recipes for dinners, after school snacks, desserts and more. A special edition with additional recipes will be released at Target, where Chip and Joanna have their Hearth & Hand with Magnolia line.

Of course, it’s not all work for the HGTV couple. They also have a baby boy on the way. Joanna is pregnant with her fifth child, who is giving her plenty of weird late-night cravings. Though the duo haven’t announced a due date, the baby is rumored to be arriving this summer. He’ll have four older siblings, Drake, Ella, Duke and Emmie.

The Gaines family decided to end “Fixer Upper” in order to spend more time with their children and focus on their other business endeavors.

“I think for a while now, we felt like Season 5 was going to be our final for this chapter,” Joanna said on her blog in September. “We started out as business owners. Our beautiful business here in Waco needs our attention. We need to pour into that as much as we can. We are a family. Our beautiful children are growing up so quickly. Drake is almost a teenager. So I think the idea that we get to kind of step back and just get kind of fresh with vision, get some rest but also just hunker down with our kiddos. [This] is something we’re excited about but sad that this chapter in our lives us coming to an end.”

Plus, Chip and Joanna still have all their other projects. Magnolia Realty (where they sell and rent homes), Magnolia Market at the Silos (which includes a bakery, food trucks and a garden shop), Magnolia Table (their new restaurant, which opened earlier this year), Magnolia Journal (their magazine) and their various home goods lines are all still thriving. It looks like Chip and Joanna have plenty to focus on after the “Fixer Upper” finale.

