Jennifer Lawrence recently caused a flurry by sharing her plans to take the next year off of acting in order to get more involved in politics. Fans need not worry, though.

Lawrence currently has several projects in the works and her supporters can expect to see the 27-year-old film star in at least one other movie in 2018 after “Red Sparrow” hits theaters in March.

After moviegoers see Lawrence portray Russian spy Dominika Egorova in the Francis Lawrence thriller “Red Sparrow,” they’ll have the release of “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” to anticipate. The next installment in the sci-fi adventure franchise is due to release in November 2018 with Lawrence reprising her role as Raven/Mystique. Her reprisal comes after she agreed to star if writer/producer Simon Kinberg directed.

“I kind of [expletive] myself,” Lawrence told Entertainment Weekly. “Because when I was trying to talk Simon into directing, he said something like, ‘If I direct it, you have to do it,’ and I was like, ‘Of course! Duh!’ Then they offered me the movie, and I was like, ‘Goddammit!’… It was the fan base, though, too — the other reason was for the fans.”

It has also been announced that Lawrence will star in the biographical drama “Bad Blood.” The movie, directed and written by Adam McKay, will feature Lawrence as bio-tech company creator Elizabeth Holmes, who after earning both fame and fortune, begins being investigated by federal agents for her work. The film does not yet have an official release date.

Photo: John Phillips/Getty Images

As for what Lawrence will be doing off-camera in the months to come, she recently told ETOnline that she’s taking time off in order to work with Represent.Us, an non-profit organization which works to get younger generations involved in politics. Lawrence is listed as a member of the organization’s creative council.

“It doesn’t have anything to do with partisan [politics],” Lawrence explained. “It’s just anti-corruption and stuff trying to pass state by state laws that can help prevent corruption, fix our democracy.”

A rep for Lawrence later clarified her statement, telling EW the actress would return to work when “one of several projects in development is ready to go.”