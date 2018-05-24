“Married At First Sight” is heading back to the south. After filming Season 6 in Boston, “Married at First Sight” Season 7 will take place in Dallas, and fans will get to watch the reality show very soon.

“Married at First Sight” Season 7 premieres Tuesday, July 10 at 9 p.m. EDT. The show will air as part of Lifetime’s new “Real Love” Tuesday nights.

“MAFS” follows couples who allow three experts to arrange their marriages. The participants meet at the altar on their wedding day. They have to go on a honeymoon, move in together and figure out if they can fall in love over the course of several weeks.

Photo: Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby

After six seasons, with three couples being married each cycle, five couples have survived. Season 6, which wrapped up in April, was quite successful with two couples still together and one pregnancy. Shawniece Jackson is expecting her first child with Jephte Pierre later this year. It’ll be the second “Married at First Sight” baby, with the first being Henley Grace Hehner, daughter of Season 1 participants Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner.

The reality show will air after “Seven Year Switch” Season 3, a docuseries about married couples who decide to participate in “switch therapy.” Four partners get to see if the grass really is greener on the other side. They’ll switch spouses for a short-term experiment to determine if someone with different traits would actually make for a better marriage.

Psychologist Dr. Jessica Griffin, who is also a “Married at First Sight” expert, will help the couples look at their marriages and determine where their problems come from. Last year, she told International Business Times that the goals on the shows are different. “SYS” takes couples who fell in love and are having problems while “MAFS” shows new couples trying to learn how to trust each other. Still, the goals are similar.

“For both shows, my goal and the goal of the other experts is to help couples have happy, fulfilling, lifelong marriages in addition to ensuring their own individual happiness,” she told IBT. “If they determine that they are unable to find happiness in their marriages, my hope is that they are able to separate amicably. Although divorce is extremely painful under any circumstances, staying in a miserable marriage for the wrong reasons is also not advised.”

“Seven Year Switch” premieres July 10 at 8 p.m. EDT followed by the “Married at First Sight” Season 7 premiere.