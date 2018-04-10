Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo have revealed the gender of their first baby. After several boys joined the Duggar family in recent years, the “Counting On” stars have confirmed they will be having a girl.

We are so happy to announce that we are having a BABY GIRL! We could not be more excited and are eagerly anticipating meeting our little lady this summer,” the pair wrote on their blog Monday. “We especially love thinking forward and realizing that she will have excellent role models in both of her grandmothers, who cannot wait to shower her with love.”

While the couple did not reveal Jinger’s exact due date, it’s not too hard to figure out. On April 7, Jinger posted a pregnancy update to social media revealing she is 25 weeks along. The announcement means Jinger is currently at the end of her second trimester, meaning fans should expect baby Vuolo to arrive in mid-July should Jinger should give birth at 40 weeks.

Jinger’s sister Joy-Anna Duggar previously revealed her older sister would welcome her baby six months after she gave birth to her first child in March.

Jinger and Jeremy revealed their baby’s gender to family and friends on Saturday. People reports the pair split their party guests into two teams and had them run an obstacle course with the captain of the winning team earning the honor of turning on a neon light, which revealed the sex.

While Jinger and Jeremy await the arrival of their first little one, they’ve been spending time preparing for parenthood. Recently, the couple celebrated with a surprise baby shower thrown by some of their friends. “We felt so honored, cared for and loved by our friends and family,” Jinger wrote on Instagram of the party.

The Vuolos announced their pregnancy in January. At the time, Jeremy said he would be happy whether they had a boy or a girl but would “love to have a little princess.”

Photo: TLC

Follow their pregnancy journey on the next season of “Counting On,” which returns to TLC this summer.