Fans of Kate Middleton and Prince William have been on royal baby watch since Kensington Palace announced the Duchess of Cambridge’s third pregnancy in September 2017. However, despite the months that have gone by, it seems the pregnant royal feels her husband hasn’t fully wrapped his head around the upcoming arrival of their child.

Middleton and Prince William are already parents to Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, but when the couple welcomes their third baby, they will be outnumbered by their kids.

During a visit to the Snow Leopard Ward at Evelina London Children’s Hospital on Tuesday, Middleton joked Prince William wasn’t entirely prepared for baby number three, according to People.

“I was saying, ‘Congratulations, best of luck with the third one.’ She said, ‘William’s in denial,’ ” Jamie Parsons, the father of a patient at the hospital stated.

Photo: Hannah McKay - Pool/Getty Images

Although Middleton made light of her what could be her husband’s nervousness towards having a third child, sources told Us Weekly the couple is prepared for the arrival of their baby.

The parents of two believe they will be able to handle a new baby on their own and haven’t hired any new staff to help care for the child once it is born. “They didn’t feel the need for an additional nanny,” the insider revealed.

Since Prince George and Princess Charlotte are both in school, the couple feels “they can handle everything with the same arrangement as before.”

The source added, Middleton and Prince William are “extremely confident in their parenting abilities — they’re absolute pros.”

Aside from the friendly banter shared with those in the Snow Leopard Ward, Middleton made an appearance at the hospital for to participate in a roundtable discussion with nurses.

The group spoke about what it means to be a nurse in the 21st century, and how the Nursing Now campaign could change the field. “Your dedication and professionalism are awe-inspiring,” Middleton said.

“I have been struck today by the enormous range of responsibilities that nurses have, not only in providing access to healthcare, but also in terms of providing a holistic approach to caring for our physical and mental health. You also promote good health and disease prevention,” she continued.

The royal went on to praise the professionals for their dedication to their jobs. “I would like to congratulate and thank all nurses everywhere on what you achieve on a daily basis. The difference you make should not go unrecognized.”

Prince William and Middleton are expected to welcome their third child in April 2018.

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images